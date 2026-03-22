NTPC Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Artisan Trainee Vacant posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process Here

NTPC Recruitment 2026: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has announced a recruitment drive for the position of Artisan Trainee. A total of 27 vacancies are available across various disciplines, including Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic/Electronics, and Material Store Keeper Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by April 11, 2026.

Important Dates

Start date of filing of online applications: 16th March 2026

Last date for receipt of online applications: 11th April 2026

Date of written test: 17th June 2026

Eligibility Criteria

i) Only land oustees of NTPC Kudgi are eligible to apply against the above posts. Applicants shall be required to submit the land oustee certificate issued by M/s. KIADB, Dharwad. Only members of the land loser family (i.e., self/spouse/ son/unmarried daughter) are eligible to apply for the above posts.

ii) Age – The maximum age for applying for the above posts for general category candidates shall be 40 yrs as on the last date of application. Further age relaxations shall be extended to candidates belonging to OBC (NCL)/SC/ST/PwBD and XSM categories as per the Government of India guidelines.

iii) Minimum Educational qualifications for applying for the posts are as follows: