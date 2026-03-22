NTPC Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Artisan Trainee Vacant posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process Here
NTPC Recruitment 2026 is here. 27 Artisan Trainee vacancies are available. Submit your application before April 11, 2026.
Important Dates
- Start date of filing of online applications: 16th March 2026
- Last date for receipt of online applications: 11th April 2026
- Date of written test: 17th June 2026
Eligibility Criteria
ii) Age – The maximum age for applying for the above posts for general category candidates shall be 40 yrs as on the last date of application. Further age relaxations shall be extended to candidates belonging to OBC (NCL)/SC/ST/PwBD and XSM categories as per the Government of India guidelines.
iii) Minimum Educational qualifications for applying for the posts are as follows:
- Artisan Trainee (Fitter): Xth pass + full-time regular ITI in the Fitter trade.
- Artisan Trainee (Instrument Mechanic): Xth pass + full-time regular ITI in Instrument Mechanics / Electronics trade.
- Assistant (Material/ Storekeeper): Trainee Full-time regular course in NCTVT (Storekeeping)/ (Xth Pass + ITI (Fitter/ Electrician/ Electronics/ Instrument Mech.)) + English Typing 30WPM/ 150 keystrokes per minute.
Selection Process
Eligible candidates will have to undergo a two-hour objective-type multiple-choice written examination test consisting of subject knowledge and an aptitude test. Based on the performance in the written test, a merit list of successful candidates for appearing in the subsequent skill test will be drawn. All such shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the skill test.
Training, Emoluments, and Placement
Selected candidates will undergo training for a period of two years and will be paid a consolidated stipend of Rs. 21,500/- per month. After successful completion of the training, the candidates will be placed in a regular establishment in the open pay scale of W3 grade with a starting basic pay of Rs. 21,500/.
Candidates are advised to check the complete notification PDF here before applying.