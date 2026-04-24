NTPC Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 250 Assistant Executive Posts, Get Salary Upto Rs 55,000

NTPC Recruitment 2026: The NTPC Limited has announced online applications for the position of Assistant Executive (Operations) on a fixed-term basis. According to the official notification, a total of 250 vacancies are available. Interested candidates can apply online between April 23, 2026, and May 7, 2026.

NTPC Recruitment 2026: The NTPC Limited has announced online applications for the position of Assistant Executive (Operations) on a fixed-term basis. According to the official notification, a total of 250 vacancies are available. Interested candidates can apply online between April 23, 2026, and May 7, 2026.

Candidates must have completed a BE/BTech degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering to be eligible to apply at careers.ntpc.co.in .

Important Dates

Application Start Date: 23 April 2026

Application End Date: 07 May 2026

Fee Payment Last Date: 07 May 2026

Admit Card / CBT Date: To be notified on the NTPC Careers portal

Interview Date: To notify shortlisted candidates

Qualification:

B.E. / B. Tech Degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with at least 40% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience:

Minimum 1-year post-qualification working experience in the operation/Maintenance of a power plant of capacity 40 MW or more.

Tenure of Engagement:

Fixed Term Employment for 03 years (extendable for another 02 years based on performance and requirement)

Upper Age Limit:

35 Years

Remuneration:

Fixed Monthly Consolidated Amount Rs. 55,000/-. Additionally, HRA or Company Accommodation, Night Shift allowance (if rostered in night shift), and medical facility for self, spouse, two children, and dependent parents.

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2026?

1. Interested candidates should log on to our website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in to apply. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back any email sent to the candidates.

2. Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non- refundable application fee of Rs. 500/-. The SC/ST/PWBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Check the official notification here.