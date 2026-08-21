NTPC recruitment 2026 notification out for 135 Deputy Manager Posts, apply online till August 26

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NTPC recruitment 2026: The National Thermal Power Corporation has released notification for recruitment of 135 Deputy Manager Posts, last date to apply August 26.

The recruitment advertisement is given under Advertisement No. 10/26, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post before the deadline ends.

The recruitment is divided into 40 posts in Electrical, 55 posts in Mechanical, and 40 posts in C&I for the total of 135 Deputy Manager Posts.

Important dates:

Online Application starting date: August 12

Online Application ending date: August 26

Written/Computer-Based Test & Interview Dates: Yet to be notified.

Vacancy:

Total: 135 posts

Electrical: 40

Mechanical: 55

C&I: 40

Eligibility Criteria:

Deputy Manager (Electrical): 40 Posts

Candidate must have B.E./B.Tech Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics with 60 percent marks from recognised university.

Post qualification executive experience (including training period): 10 years in power sector like Coal, Gas, Lignite.

Deputy Manager (Mechanical): 55 Posts

Candidate must have B.E./B.Tech Degree in Mechanical/Production with 60 percent marks from recognised university.

Post qualification executive experience (including training period): 10 years in power sector like Coal, Gas, Lignite.

Deputy Manager (C&I): 40 Posts

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Candidate must have B.E./B.Tech Degree in Electronics/Control & Instrumentation/Instrumentation with 60 percent marks from recognised university.

Post qualification executive experience (including training period): 10 years in power sector like Coal, Gas, Lignite.

Age Limit Relaxation:

SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwBD: 40 years

Qualification: passing marks

Experience: relaxed by 2 years.

Pay scale:

Electrical: Rs 70,000 – Rs 2,00,000 per month

Mechanical: Rs 70,000 – Rs 2,00,000 per month

C&I: Rs 70,000 – Rs 2,00,000 per month

Application Fee:

General/EWS/OBC: Rs. 500 (Non-refundable)

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/ Female: No fee

Mode: Online and offline

Selection Process:

Application shortlisting/screening (based on qualification, percentage of marks, number of years of post-qualification experience, etc.)

Written/Computer-Based Test

Personal Interview

Or a combination of the above

How to apply:

Log on to careers.ntpc.co.in, or visit the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.

Register with a valid, active email ID (NTPC will not be responsible for bounced emails sent to candidates).

Fill in the online application form with accurate personal, educational, and experience details for the discipline being applied for.

Upload all required documents as listed in the Documents Required section above.

Pay the applicable application fee (General/EWS/OBC candidates only), either offline via the SBI pay-in-slip process, or online through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card.

After applying online, download the system-generated application slip bearing a unique application number, and retain a copy for future reference. No documents need to be sent by post.

Click here to divert into NTPC recruitment 2026 for 135 Deputy Manager Posts advertisement link.

Also Read: NTPC Recruitment 2026 for posts of 25 Engineer