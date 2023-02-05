NTPC recruitment 2023: Online application deadline extended, apply now

Last opportunity for the job seekers who have not applied yet for jobs at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The deadline for the online application has been extended.

The NTPC, which has launched a special recruitment drive to recruit experienced job seekers to fill up the Engineer (Operations) and Assistant Chemist posts, had set January 20, 2023 as the deadline to receive the online application. However, it has been extended till February 22, 2023.

Engineer (Operations):

A total of three posts of Engineer (Operations) will be filled up.

Qualification: Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical/, instrumentation & control/power system & high voltage/ power electronics/ power engineering from a recognized university/institution.

Experience: Minimum 5 years post qualification executive experience (excluding training period, if any ) in operation/ maintenance/ erection/ construction/ engineering in Thermal or Gas Power Plant.

Upper age limits: 35 years

Pay scale for recruitment: Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000 at the basic pay of Rs 50,000.

Assistant Chemist:

A total of 3 posts of Assistant Chemist will be recruited during this recruitment drive.

Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry from recognized university/institute.

Experience: Minimum 1 year post qualification experience (excluding training period, if any) in water treatment plant process and water analysis (RO plant, DM plant, pre-treatment plant, etc.,) Boiler water chemistry (boiler water treatment & analysis of chemical parameters), and knowledge of cooling water treatment, bulk chemical analysis, knowledge of analytical instruments (like spectrophotometer, lon chromatography, Gas chromatography), Coal sampling and analysis, oil analysis. Should have knowledge of environment parameter testing, monitoring and management. Candidates with experience in power plant will be given added advantage.

Upper age limits: 35 years: Pay Scale for recruitment: Rs 30,000- Rs 1,20,000 at the basic play of Rs 30,000. Identified type of disabilities for the posts engineer a) D, HH b) OA, OL,Dw, AAV c) ASD (M), SLD, MI d) MD involving (a) to (c). Assistant chemist: a) HH b) OA, OL, BL, OAL, LC, Dw, AAV c) SLD, MI d) MD involving (a) to (c). Health:The candidate should have sound health. Before joining, candidates will have to undergo medical examination at any of the NTPC hospitals and the decision will be final and binding. No relaxation in health standards is allowed. Detailed medical norms are available on the website careers.ntpc.co.in.

How to apply:

Interested candidates should log on to the official website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit the career section at ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back of any email sent to the candidates.

Application fee:

There is no application fee for this recruitment.

Click here to read the NTPC recruitment 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website.