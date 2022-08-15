NTPC recruitment 2022: Online application for several vacant posts underway, apply now

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for filling up vacancies for Assistant Officer (Safety) posts at EO level.

According to NTPC’s notification, the eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the Assistant Officer (Safety) posts will have to apply latest by August 26, 2022.

A total of 20 vacant posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Qualification needed to apply for Assistant Officer (Safety) posts:

Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Production with at least 60% marks from a recognised University/Institution with a full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from Regional Labor Institute/Institution recognised under the Factories Act/Rules or Engineering Degree in Industrial Safety/Fire and Safety with at least 60% marks from a University/ Institution recognised under the Factories Act/Rules.

Experience Profile:

Minimum 01 year working experience in compliance with safety regulations under the Factories Act. Developing, auditing and Improving safety systems. Promotion of safety consciousness amongst employees and examination of machinery, equipment and building from the safety angle. Experience in organising safety training and firefighting would be an added advantage. Post qualification experience in relevant area shall be counted from the date a candidate has acquired the Degree in Engineering.

Upper age limit for NTPC Assistant Officer Recruitment 2022:

The applicants should not be above 30 years of age.

Pay scale for Recruitment 2022:

IDA (Rs 30000 -120000)

How to apply for NTPC recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates should log on to the official website careers.ntpc.com.in then visit the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.

Application fee for NTPC recruitment 2022: