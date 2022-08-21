NTPC Recruitment 2022 for 20 Assistant Officer Post, Salary up to Rs 1,20,000

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has released a new notification for recruitment to the Assistant Officer Post in the Employment News (20-26 August). Interested and eligible job aspirants can apply for these post at the official NTPC site careers.ntpc.co.in/www.ntpc.co.in on or before 26th August 2022.

Check more details about eligibility,salary,age limit and other details below:

Important Dates NTPC Recruitment 2022

Last date for submission of application: August 26, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Officer (Safety)-20

Eligibility Criteria NTPC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who wants to apply for these posts should have a Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Production/ with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution with a full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from Regional Labor Institute/Institution recognized under the Factories/Act/Rules or Engineering Degree in Industrial Safety/Fire and Safety with at least 60 % marks from a University/Institution recognized under the Factories Act/Rules.

You can check the notification link for more details on the educational qualification of the post.

Age Limit

Upper age limit: 30 Years

Pay Scale for NTPC Recruitment 2022

IDA (Rs. 30,000-120000)

How to Apply NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website careers.ntpc.co.in/www.ntpc.co.in. The last date to submit application is 28th Aug 2022.