NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply soon for 864 posts for Engineer, Pay Scale up to Rs 1,40,000

NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) has published a notification for the recruitment of 864 engineering executive trainees in various departments. The posts are in various engineering disciplines like Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil, and Mining. Interested candidates who are willing to apply for the post are interested to go through the notification and apply online.

Important dates

Commencement of online application: 28/10/2022

Last date for online application: 11/11/2022

Pay Scale

Salary: Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade)

Age Limit

Upper Age Limit: 27 years (as of last date of online application)

Age relaxation: SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD/ XSM candidates as per Govt guidelines

Mode of Selection

Candidates are expected to have a full-time degree in a specific branch of engineering. They are required to have not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute/University norms (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). Additionally, they should have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2022. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of GATE 2022 performance.

Qualifications

Electrical Engineering- A full time degree is required in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation & Control/ Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Electronics/ Power Engineering for applying the post.

Mechanical Engineering- A full-time degree is required in Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial Engg./ Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal/ Mechanical & Automation/ Power Engineering for applying for the post.

Electronics Engineering- A full time degree is required in Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics for applying the post.

Instrumentation Engineering- A full time degree is required in Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics, Instrumentation & Control for applying the post.

Civil Engineering- A full time degree is required in Civil/ Construction Engineering for applying the post.

Mining Engineering- A full time degree is required in Mining for applying the post.

Placement

The selected candidates will undergo one-year training at various places and after its completion; the final place of posting will be decided. The candidates are required to work in shifts including night shift.

Click here for to check website

Click here to check the advertisement