NSUT recruitment 2023: Apply for faculty positions of Professor and Assistant Professor

The Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) has invited applications to fill up vacant positions of faculty in the organization. The notification is for positions of professor, associate professor and assistant professor in various departments of NSUT. The candidates who have desired eligibity are expected to apply after reading the notification.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 2000 (Includes registration fees and processing fees)

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 1000 (Processing Fee)

Mode of Payment: Online only

Important Dates

Online Application Starts From: 18/07/2023

Online Application Ends on: 17/08/2023

Closing date for receiving hard copy of Application: 31/08/2023

Age Limit

Professor: 55 years

Associate Professor: 50 years

Assistant Professor: 35 years

Qualification

Candidates should have a relevant degree required for the desired post i.e. B.E. /B.Tech./B.S. /M.E./ M.Tech./ M.S./Ph.D degree (concerned subject). Apart from the essential qualifications the candidates should also have additional experiences. For details the applicants must visit the official website of the University.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 29 posts

Asst. Professor: 212 posts

Associate Professor: 81 posts