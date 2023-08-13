NSUT recruitment 2023: Apply for faculty positions of Professor and Assistant Professor
The Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) has invited applications to fill up vacant positions of faculty in the organization. The notification is for positions of professor, associate professor and assistant professor in various departments of NSUT. The candidates who have desired eligibity are expected to apply after reading the notification.
Application Fee
General/OBC/EWS: Rs 2000 (Includes registration fees and processing fees)
SC/ST/PWD: Rs 1000 (Processing Fee)
Mode of Payment: Online only
Important Dates
Online Application Starts From: 18/07/2023
Online Application Ends on: 17/08/2023
Closing date for receiving hard copy of Application: 31/08/2023
Age Limit
Professor: 55 years
Associate Professor: 50 years
Assistant Professor: 35 years
Qualification
Candidates should have a relevant degree required for the desired post i.e. B.E. /B.Tech./B.S. /M.E./ M.Tech./ M.S./Ph.D degree (concerned subject). Apart from the essential qualifications the candidates should also have additional experiences. For details the applicants must visit the official website of the University.
Vacancy Details
Professor: 29 posts
Asst. Professor: 212 posts
Associate Professor: 81 posts