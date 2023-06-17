NPTC Executive vacancy 2023: Online application underway, apply now
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NPTC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 15 Executive (LA/R&R) posts.
Good news for job seekers. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NPTC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 15 Executive (LA/R&R) posts.
As per the notification, the online application which has commenced from June 14 will continue till June 28, 2023.
NPTC Executive vacancy details:
Name of Post:
- Executive (LA/R&R) – 15 Posts
Qualification:
- PG Degree/ PG Diploma/ PG Programme in Rural Management/ Rural Development/ Displacement/ Resettlement/ Rehabilitation/ Community Development/ Local Governance / Local Development/ Livelihoods /Social Entrepreneurship/Social Development/ Social Administration/ Sustainable Development/ Development Policy & Practice/ Development Studies or MSW or MBA or Graduate in Engineering from recognized University/ Institute.
Experience Requirement:
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in conducting/review/analysis/ monitoring of socio economic surveys (SES), Study and analysis of viability of various rehabilitation options, RAP Plan & Implementation, handling R&R matters.
- Consultation with stake holders through participatory tools like rural appraisal, public hearings, VDAC etc.
- Candidates with experience of handing matters related to land acquisition under LA/CBA and handling R&R activities in thermal/ coal mining/ hydro projects, experience in handling the CSR provisions of Companies Act, Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land acquisition, Resettlement and Rehabilitation Act-2013 and implementation of the guidelines will be preferred.
Tenure of Engagement:
- 3 Years (extendable upto 02 years based on requirement)
Remunerations:
- Monthly Consolidated Amount Rs 90000.
- Additionally, HRA/Company Accommodation and medical facility for self, spouse and two children.
Upper age limit:
- 35 Years.
How to apply:
- Interested candidates should log on to our website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back of any email sent to the candidate.
Application fees:
- Candidate belonging to General/ EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.
Click here to read the NPTC Executive vacancy 2023 notification.
Click here to visit the official website.