NPCIL recruitment 2025: Vacancy out for deputy Managers and Junior Hindi Translator

The online application process by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the recruitment of Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator will begin soon.

As many as 122 posts will be filled during this recruitment drive and candidates can submit online application till November 27, 2025.

Vacancies details:

Deputy Manager (HR): 31

Deputy Manager (F&A): 48

Deputy Manager (C&MM): 34

Deputy Manager (Legal): 1

Junior Hindi Translator: 8

Important dates:

Start Date of Online Application: November 7, 2025

Last Date for submission of Online Application: November 27, 2025

Application fees:

A Non Refundable application fee of either Rs 500 for Deputy Manager Post. Rs 150 for Jr. Hindi Translator post, while SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempt from payment.

Age limits:

Deputy Manager (HR, F&A, C&MM, Legal: 18 to 30 years

Junior Hindi Translator: 21 to 30 years

Salary:

Post Name

Vacancies

Pay Matrix (Rs.) Deputy Manager (HR) 31 56,100 (Level 10) Deputy Manager (F&A) 48 56,100 (Level 10) Deputy Manager (C & MM) 34 56,100 (Level 10) Deputy Manager (Legal) 1 56,100 (Level 10) Junior Hindi Translator 8 35,400 (Level 6)

Selection process:

The selection process will include a written examination for all posts, a skill test for Junior Hindi Translator, and an interview for Deputy Manager positions. Shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification and a medical examination.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment Notifications” section to find the NPCIL Deputy Manager and JHT 2025 notification.

Step 3: Read the detailed advertisement, including eligibility, vacancy breakup, and selection process.

Step 4: Register by providing required personal and educational information to create an account.

Step 5: Complete the online application form, upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit before November 27, 2025.