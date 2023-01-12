NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 295 Apprentice posts, Apply online

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is inviting applications to fill up several vacancies for apprentice posts. An official notification for the same has been released. As per the official notification, a total of 295 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official NPCIL website. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 25, 2023. For further details, scroll below:

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts



Total posts: 295

Fitter: 25

Turner: 09

Electrician: 33

Welder: 38

Electronics Mechanic: 16

Instrument Mechanic: 6

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic: 20

Carpenter:19

Plumber:20

Wireman:16

Diesel Mechanic:07

Mechanical Motor Vehicle: 07

Machinist: 13

Painter:18

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 02

Draughtsman (Civil): 02

Information and Communication Technology system Maint:18

Computer Operator and programming Assistant:18

Stenographer (English): 02

Stenographer (Hindi): 02

Secretarial Assistant: 04

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 11, 2023 from 10:00 hours

losing date for submission of online applications: January 25, 2023, till 16:00 hours

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Candidate applying should hold an ITI pass certificate in their respective trades

How to Apply?

Candidates can check their eligibility and apply at the official website

Get yourself registered

Login using the acquired credentials

Fill up the online application with all necessary details

Submit the application online

Important links