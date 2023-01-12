NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 295 Apprentice posts, Apply online

Candidates willing to apply for NPCIL Recruitmnt 2023 can apply online at the official website. The last date to apply is January 25, 2023.

npcil recruitment 2023

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is inviting applications to fill up several vacancies for apprentice posts. An official notification for the same has been released. As per the official notification, a total of 295 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official NPCIL website. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 25, 2023. For further details, scroll below:

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Total posts: 295

  • Fitter: 25
  • Turner: 09
  • Electrician: 33
  • Welder: 38
  • Electronics Mechanic: 16
  • Instrument Mechanic: 6
  • Refrigeration and AC Mechanic: 20
  • Carpenter:19
  • Plumber:20
  • Wireman:16
  • Diesel Mechanic:07
  • Mechanical Motor Vehicle: 07
  • Machinist: 13
  • Painter:18
  • Draughtsman (Mechanical): 02
  • Draughtsman (Civil): 02
  • Information and Communication Technology system Maint:18
  • Computer Operator and programming Assistant:18
  • Stenographer (English): 02
  • Stenographer (Hindi): 02
  • Secretarial Assistant: 04

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Important dates

  • Starting date for submission of online applications: January 11, 2023 from 10:00 hours
  • losing date for submission of online applications: January 25, 2023, till 16:00 hours
NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

  • Candidate applying should hold an ITI pass certificate in their respective trades

How to Apply?

  • Candidates can check their eligibility and apply at the official website
  • Get yourself registered
  • Login using the acquired credentials
  • Fill up the online application with all necessary details
  • Submit the application online

Important links

  • To visit the official NPCIL website, Click here
  • To visit the career section at NPCIL, Click here
  • To view the official notification, Click here
  • To register online, Click here

 

