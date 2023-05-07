NPCIL recruitment 2023: Notice out for Deputy Manager and other posts, Apply from May 12

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released a new recruitment notification to fill up vacancies for Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator. Candidates can submit online application after the link gets active from May 12 till May 29. Job aspirants can will be able to apply online at www.npcilcareers.co.in. Candidates should apply online early in order to avoid the last-minute rush at the server.

A total of 128 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive. Out of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager (HR), 32 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager (F&A), 42 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager( C&MM), 2 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager( Legal), and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junoir Translator Hindi.

Check more details on dates, vacancies, and eligibility below:

Important Dates

Application start date: May 12, 2023

Application last date: May 29, 2023

NPCIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 128 vacancies of which

Deputy Manager (HR): 48

Deputy Manager (F&A): 32

Deputy Manager( C&MM): 42

Deputy Manager( Legal): 2

Junoir Translator Hindi: 4

NPCIL recruitment 2023 age limit:

The candidate’s age should be between the age of 18 to 30 years for the post of Deputy manager. For the post of Junior Hindi Translator, the candidate’s age should be between 18 to 28 years.

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have the BE/B. Tech/MBA/LLB/Graduation degree in the respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

The detailed notification will be available on the official website of NPCIL at www.npcilcareers.co.in and npcil.nic.in.

How to Apply Online for NPCIL Recruitment 2023?

The aspirants may follow the steps given below to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official site of NPCIL i.e. https://www.npcil.co.in/

Click on the recruitment link.

Registered and login.

Fill out all the details and document upload section.

Submit the application form now and take a printout for future reference.