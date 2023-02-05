NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Application invited for 193 vacancies

Nuclear Power Corporation of Indian Limited (NPCIL) invites applications from eligible candidates for 193 posts. The vacancies are available for posts of Nurse, Pathology Lab Technician, Pharmacist/B, X-Ray Technician, Stipendiary Trainee and Plant Operator, Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Welder, AC Mechanic, Instru. Mechanic, Machinist, Wireman, Electronic Mechanic, Information & Comm. Technology and System Maint, Plumber, Carpenter and Mason. A total of 193 vacancies will be filled for the given posts through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NPCIL. The online applications will start on 8th February 2023 and the last date for submitting the application form is 28th February 2023.

You can check more details of eligibility criteria, how to apply and more at the official website or below.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total vacancies-193

Online applications are invited for the posts of Nurse, Pathology Lab Technician, Pharmacist/B, X-Ray Technician, Stipendiary Trainee and Plant Operator, Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Welder, AC Mechanic, Instru. Mechanic, Machinist, Wireman, Electronic Mechanic, Information & Comm. Technology and System Maint, Plumber, Carpenter and Mason.

Check the detailed vacancy division in the official notification.

How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NPCIL- https://www.npcilcareers.co.in/MainSite/default.aspx. The last date to apply is 28th February. The detailed notification will be uploaded in the site.

Important Dates

Starting date of Online applications: February 8, 2023.

Last date for submitting the application: February 28, 2023.

Check the official notification below