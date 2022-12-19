NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Online application is underway, apply now

The online application for the recruitment of Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical & Non-Technical posts by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is going on.

The eligible and interested candidates will have to submit their online application form latest by January 6, 2023 (16:00 Hrs).

Name and number of pots:

Age limits:

Nurse – A: 18 to 30 years

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat-I): 18 to 25 years

Pharmacist/B: 18 to 25 years

Operation Theatre Assistant (Technician/B): 18 to 25 years

Stipendiary Trainee /Technician (ST/TN) Cat-II): 18 to 24 years

Assistant Grade-1(HR): 21 to 28 years

Assistant Grade-1(F&A): 21 to 28 years

Assistant Grade-1(C&MM): 21 to 28 years

Steno Grade-1: 21 to 28 years

Salary:

Nurse – A: Initial Pay of Rs 44,900/- in level 7 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016.

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat-I): During 1st year of training, stipend of Rs 16000/- Per Month. During next six months of training, stipend of Rs 18000/- Per Month. After successful completion of training, the trainees are likely to be considered for appointment to the post of Scientific Assistant/B in the pay of Rs 35400/- in level 6 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016. Additional increment/s, as per extant rules, depending upon performance during training program may also be granted to the deserving candidates.

Pharmacist/B: Initial Pay of Rs 29,200/- in level 5 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016

Operation Theatre Assistant (Technician/B): Initial Pay of Rs 21,700/- in level 3 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016.

Stipendiary Trainee /Technician (ST/TN) Cat-II): During 1st year of training, stipend of Rs 10500/- Per Month. During 2nd year of training, stipend of Rs 12500/- Per Month. After successful completion of training, the trainees are likely to be considered for appointment to the post of Technician/B in the pay of Rs 21700/- in level 3 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016. Additional increment/s, as per extant rules, depending upon performance during training program may also be granted to deserving candidates.

Assistant Grade-1(HR): Initial Pay of Rs 25,500/- in level 4 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016.

Assistant Grade-1(F&A): Initial Pay of Rs 25,500/- in level 4 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016.

Assistant Grade-1(C&MM): Initial Pay of Rs 25,500/- in level 4 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016.

Steno Grade-1: Initial Pay of Rs 25,500/- in level 4 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016.

