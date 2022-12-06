NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Get salary up to Rs. 45,000, Check details

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is inviting online applications for vacant posts under the Department of Atomic Energy for ‘Kakrapar Gujarat Site’. Interested candidates are to apply online. The last date for submitting online applications is January 05, 2023. For eligibility and other details, check below:

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:

Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor) – 2

Scientific Assistant/B Diploma Holders in Civil Engineering – 2

Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category – I) – Diploma Holders in Engineering – 59



Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) – Science Graduates – 9

Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category – II) – Maintainer – 73



Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) – Plant Operator – 59

Nurse-A – 3

Assistant Grade-1 (HR) – 12

Assistant Grade-1 (F&A) – 7

Assistant Grade-1 (C&MM) – 5

Steno Grade-1 – 11

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor) – 18 to 35 years

Scientific Assistant/B Diploma Holders in Civil Engineering – 18 to 30 years

Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category – I) – Diploma Holders in Engineering – 18 to 25 years



Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Category-I) – Science Graduates – 18 to 25 years

Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category – II) – Maintainer – 18 to 24 years



Stipendiary Trainees/Technician (ST/TN) (Category-II) – Plant Operator – 18 to 24 years

Nurse-A – 18 to 30 years

To check the age limit for other vacant posts, interested candidates can check the official notification

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Qualification:

Candidates willing to apply for the vacancies should hold a SSC/HSC/Diploma/ B.E/B.Sc/Bachelor degree certificate from a recognized board or university. For further details, interested candidates can check the official notification.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Salary:

The selected candidates will get a salary ranging between Rs. 10,500/- to Rs.44900/- per month.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Important dates:



Starting date for submission of online applications – December 06, 2022 from 10:00 hours

Closing date for submission of online applications – January 05, 2023 till 16:00 hours

How to Apply

Visit the official website.

Go to the ‘Career’ section.

View the notification.

Click on ‘Apply Online’.

Fill in the Application form that pops up.

Upload all the necessary documents.

Submit the online application.

Important links