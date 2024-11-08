Northeast Railway Recruitment 2024: Applications open for 5,647 Apprentice vacancies, apply soon

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) in Guwahati has announced the recruitment of 5,647 Apprentice positions for the Northeast Railway Recruitment 2024 within Indian Railways. The official notification for the RRC NFR Apprentice 2024 has been released, and online applications are now open. Candidates can apply online until December 3, 2024, through the official websites: nfr.indianrailways.gov.in or app.nfr-recruitment.in.
The Online Application Process started on November 4 and will continue till December 3, 2024. So, Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply for the vacant posts.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Registration start date: November 4, 2024
- Registration end date: December 3, 2024
- Exam Date: Notify Later
Northeast Railway Recruitment 2024, Vacancy Details:
- Katihar (KIR) & Tindharia (TDH) Workshop: 812 posts
- Alipurduar (APDJ): 413 posts
- Rangiya (RNY): 435 posts
- Lumding (LMG): 950 posts
- Tinsukia (TSK: 580 posts
- New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & Engineering Workshop (EWS/BNGN): 982 posts
- Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 814 posts
- NFR Headquarters (HQ)/Maligaon: 661 posts
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates who are interested in applying must be aged between 15 and 24 years as of the closing date specified in this notification.
Application Fee:
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs 100
- SC/ST/PWD/Female: Exempted from paying application fee
How to Apply:
- Visit the official NFR RRC website at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.
- Find the “Apply Online” link for the NFR RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2024.
- Complete the application form with the necessary details.
- Upload the required documents, including educational certificates and a recent passport-sized photograph.
- Pay the application fee (if applicable)
- Submit the application
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the Northeast Frontier Railway nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.
