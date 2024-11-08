Northeast Railway Recruitment 2024: Applications open for 5,647 Apprentice vacancies, apply soon

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) in Guwahati has announced the recruitment of 5,647 Apprentice positions for the Northeast Railway Recruitment 2024 within Indian Railways. The official notification for the RRC NFR Apprentice 2024 has been released, and online applications are now open. Candidates can apply online until December 3, 2024, through the official websites: nfr.indianrailways.gov.in or app.nfr-recruitment.in.

The Online Application Process started on November 4 and will continue till December 3, 2024. So, Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply for the vacant posts.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration start date: November 4, 2024

Registration end date: December 3, 2024

Exam Date: Notify Later

Northeast Railway Recruitment 2024, Vacancy Details:

Katihar (KIR) & Tindharia (TDH) Workshop: 812 posts

Alipurduar (APDJ): 413 posts

Rangiya (RNY): 435 posts

Lumding (LMG): 950 posts

Tinsukia (TSK: 580 posts

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & Engineering Workshop (EWS/BNGN): 982 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 814 posts

NFR Headquarters (HQ)/Maligaon: 661 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who are interested in applying must be aged between 15 and 24 years as of the closing date specified in this notification.

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 100

SC/ST/PWD/Female: Exempted from paying application fee

How to Apply:

Visit the official NFR RRC website at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Find the “Apply Online” link for the NFR RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2024.

Complete the application form with the necessary details.

Upload the required documents, including educational certificates and a recent passport-sized photograph.

Pay the application fee (if applicable)

Submit the application

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the Northeast Frontier Railway nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.