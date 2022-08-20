NMDC trade apprentice recruitment 2022

NMDC recruitment for 130 Trade Apprentice posts, Check eligibility, and other details

By WCE 6 32 0

NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, is hiring eligible candidates for the posts of Trade Apprentice including welder, Machinist, Auto Electrician, Chemical Lab Asst, Blaster and others on its official website. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview scheduled from 25 August 2022.

A total of 130 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Candidates who are applying for the recruitment should note that they will have to appear in the interview with the resume affixed with a recent passport size photo and other essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

Important Dates NMDC Recruitment 2022:

Date for Walk-in-interview: 25 to 30 August 2022.

Vacancy Details NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Mechanic Diesel-25
Fitter-20
Electrician-30
Welder (Gas and Electrical)-20
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)-20
Auto Eectrician-02
Machiist-05
Chemical Lab Assist.-02
Medical Lab Technician (Pathology and Radiology)-02
Mining Mate-02
Blaster-02

Eligibility Criteria NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the posts should have 10th Passed under 10+2 system with  ITI in concerned trade.

Mechanic Diesel-ITI in Mechanic (Diesel)issued by National Council for Vocational Training.
Fitter-ITI in Fitter issued by National Council for Vocational Training.
Electrician-ITI in Electrician issued by National Council for Vocational Training.
Welder (Gas and Electrical)-ITI in Welder(Gas and Electric )issued by Vocational Council for Vocational Training.
Check the notification link for  details of the educational qualification of the post.

How to Apply NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview from 25 to 30 August 2022 in accordance with the post at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates need to bring their resume affixed with a recent passport size photo and other essential documents as mentioned in the notification to the intrview.

Here is the Official Notification

NMDC Recruitment 2022

You might also like
Recruitment

PNB Recruitment 2022: Online application for over 100 posts underway, apply now

Recruitment

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Application open for these posts, salary up to 1.12 lakh

Recruitment

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job without exam, salary to be Rs…

Recruitment

BECIL recruitment 2022: Online application for 29 posts ending soon, apply now

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.