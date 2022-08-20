NMDC recruitment for 130 Trade Apprentice posts, Check eligibility, and other details

NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, is hiring eligible candidates for the posts of Trade Apprentice including welder, Machinist, Auto Electrician, Chemical Lab Asst, Blaster and others on its official website. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview scheduled from 25 August 2022.

A total of 130 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Candidates who are applying for the recruitment should note that they will have to appear in the interview with the resume affixed with a recent passport size photo and other essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

Important Dates NMDC Recruitment 2022:

Date for Walk-in-interview: 25 to 30 August 2022.

Vacancy Details NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Mechanic Diesel-25

Fitter-20

Electrician-30

Welder (Gas and Electrical)-20

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)-20

Auto Eectrician-02

Machiist-05

Chemical Lab Assist.-02

Medical Lab Technician (Pathology and Radiology)-02

Mining Mate-02

Blaster-02

Eligibility Criteria NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the posts should have 10th Passed under 10+2 system with ITI in concerned trade.

Mechanic Diesel-ITI in Mechanic (Diesel)issued by National Council for Vocational Training.

Fitter-ITI in Fitter issued by National Council for Vocational Training.

Electrician-ITI in Electrician issued by National Council for Vocational Training.

Welder (Gas and Electrical)-ITI in Welder(Gas and Electric )issued by Vocational Council for Vocational Training.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

How to Apply NMDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview from 25 to 30 August 2022 in accordance with the post at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates need to bring their resume affixed with a recent passport size photo and other essential documents as mentioned in the notification to the intrview.

Here is the Official Notification