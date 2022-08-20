NLC Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 481 posts ending soon, apply now

NLC India Limited, a “Navratna” Public Sector Enterprise, Under the Ministry of Coal, invites application from eligible Wards of Project Affected Persons who have given land and houses after 1977 to NLC India Ltd., with Graduation / Diploma in Engineering / Non – Engineering courses and passed during 2020/2021/2022, for one year Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act, 1973 in the following designated subject fields:-

Engineering Graduate Apprentices:

Mechanical Engineering: 50

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 50

Civil Engineering: 18

Instrumentation Engineering: 8

Chemical Engineering: 5

Mining Engineering: 25

Computer Science and Engineering: 30

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 8

Pharmacist: 7

Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentices:

Commerce (BCom): 25

Computer Science (Bsc., Computer Science): 35

Computer Application (BCA): 20

Business Administration (BBA): 20

Geology (Bsc.,Geology): 5

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:

Mechanical Engineering: 50

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 50

Civil Engineering: 25

Instrumentation Engineering: 5

Mining Engineering: 20

Computer Science and Engineering: 20

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 5

Minimum Educational Qualifications:

Engineering Graduate Apprentices:

A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.

A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentices:

A Degree in Non-Engineering (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.

A Degree in Non-Engineering (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Non Engineering Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:

A Diploma in Engineering or technology (Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a University in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering and Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Age limits:

Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

Go to nlcindia.in

Click CAREERS link to open the Careers page.

Select the Trainees & Apprentices tab.

Click the appropriate Online Application link under Advt., No. L&DC 2/2022. (The link will be available from 10.00 Hours on 10.08.2022 to 17.00 Hours on 24.08.2022.)-

Complete the application form and take a print out of the registration form.

The Registration forms duly signed should be submitted directly to the Office of the General Manager, Land Acquisition Department, N.L.C India Limited. Neyveli – 607 803. on or before 31.08.2022 by 5.00 pm enclosing the Self Attested copies of the following certificates along with application:

Hsc Mark sheet Transfer Certificate. Community Certificate (in case of belonging to SC / ST / OBC / EWS). Degree Certificates / Diploma Certificate /Provisional Certificate. Consolidated mark sheet (or) Semester – wise Mark sheet Proof for Physically with Disabled person (PwD) (if applicable). Proof for wards of Ex-Serviceman (if applicable). LA details form (can be downloaded). 12(2) cheque notice Format showing method of arrival of percentage of marks in case of Engineering Degree / Diploma (can be downloaded).

NLC Apprentices Recruitment 2022 notification