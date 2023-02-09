NITTTR Recruitment 2023: Apply for various Group C posts

National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chennai has invited online applications for several vacancies for Group C Posts on its official website- nitttrc.ac.in.

A total of 36 vacancies are available for the posts of Technician, Assistant Section Officer (Hindi Translator),Assistant Section Officer (Librarian),Technical Assistant Gr. II (Graphic Assistant), Senior Secretariat Assistant, Senior Technician, and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts as per the mentioned format on or before 20th February 2023. The applicant can send the hard copy of the duly filled application along with the proof of payment of application fee and all the enclosures through Registered Post/ Speed Post/ Courier is 20th February 2023.

Check more details about NITTTR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NITTTR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Application starting date: January 21, 2023

Last date of application: February 20, 2023.

NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Assistant Section Officer (Hindi Translator)-01

Assistant Section Officer (Librarian) -01

Assistant Section Officer (Sr. Auditor)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Graphic Assistant)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Jr. Electronics Technician)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Pharmacist)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Console Operator)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Jr. Draughtsman)-01

Senior Secretariat Assistant (Sergeant)-01

Senior Secretariat Assistant (Steward)-01

Senior Secretariat Assistant (Jr. Auditor)-01

Senior Secretariat Assistant-06

Senior Technician-04

Junior Secretariat Assistant -09

Technician-06

Eligibility Criteria NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Section Officer (Hindi Translator)- The candidate should have a Degree in Hindi from a recognized University with English.

Assistant Section Officer (Librarian) – The applicant must have a Degree in Library Science.

Assistant Section Officer (Sr. Auditor)- The candidate should have a Degree in Commerce.

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Graphic Assistant)- The candidate should have a School Final or its equivalent (Class 10) with 3 years Diploma in Fine Arts or Commercial Arts

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Jr. Electronics Technician)- The candidate should have a School Final or its equivalent (Class 10) with 3 years diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering or OR B.Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engine

You can check the official notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Candidates can download NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on the official website of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) Chennai-nitttrc.ac.in. and save the same for your future reference.

Age Limit

The age limit of candidates should not be more than 35 years.

How to apply for NITTTR Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format. The last date for receiving the hard copy of the duly filled application along with the proof of payment of application fee and all the enclosures through Registered Post/ Speed Post/ Courier is 20th February 2023.

Send the hard copy to this address The Director, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Taramani, Chennai 600 113, Tamilnadu, India” on or before 20th February 2023 up to 5.30 PM.

Application Fee

For General/ EWS/ OBC category- Rs.500/-

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Women Candidates/ – No fee

For more details-click on the official notification