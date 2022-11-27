NIT Rourkela invites application for 143 posts; Check eligibility, how to apply here

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela has invited applications from eligible Indian nationals for recruitment of faculty positions. NIT is an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Education.

Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in Engineering, Architecture, Science, Humanities, and Management departments on the official website. A total of 143 posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Check more details below:

NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening of online application portal: 17:00 h IST, November 22, 2022

Closing of online application portal: 17:00 h IST, December 30, 2022

NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total- 143 posts

Assistant Professor Grade II- (level- 10)- 53 posts

Assistant Professor Grade II(level- 11)- 59 posts

Assistant Professor Grade I- (level- 12)- 11 posts

Associate Professor- (level- 13A2)- 17 posts

Professor (level-14A- 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria for NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022

Engineering Departments: The candidate should have a first Class in B.Tech./B.E. with Ph.D. in relevant branch/discipline.

Industrial Design: The applicant should have a first Class in B.Tech./B.E./B.Des. with Ph.D. in relevant branch/discipline.

Planning and Architecture: The applicant should have a First Class in M.Arch./ M.Plan. for Assistant Professor Grade II (ii) First Class in M.Arch./ M.Plan. with Ph.D. in relevant branch/ discipline for Assistant Professor Grade I and higher position.

Science Departments: The candidate applying for the mentioned position should have a first Class in Masters’ Degree with Ph.D. in relevant branch/discipline.

Humanities and Social Sciences: The candidate should have a first Class in Masters’ Degree with Ph.D. in relevant branch/discipline. from a reputed university.

School of Management: The applicant applying for the mentioned post should have a first Class in MBA/PGDBM with Ph.D. in Management.

How To Apply For NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022

Candidates who meets the eligibility criteria can apply for one or more posts via online mode at https://nitrkl.ac.in/recruitment. Check more details in the official notification.