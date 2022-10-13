NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2022: Notification out for Asst Professor and Associate Professor posts

If you are someone who is interested in taking up a professor job, then you might consider going through the latest notification of National Institute Of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar. NIT Jalandhar has published a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts for the Institute. The vacant posts are in the departments of Bio Technology, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and other departments. Interested Candidates who want to apply for the posts can go through the official website.
Important Dates
Online Application Starting date: 6/10/2022
Online Application Closing date: 4/11/2022
Submission of Hard Copy Application (Last Date): 14/11/2022 (till 5:00pm)
Application Fee
For General Candidates: Rs 2000
For SC/ST/PWBD/EWS: Rs 1000
Payment: Debit/ Credit card/ Net-Banking
Age Limit
Age: Maximum Age is 60 years
Age relaxation: According to rules
Qualification
Candidates must have UG/PG degree (Engineering) with Ph.D (Management with any Bachelor’s degree) /MBA/PGDM/PhD (Management with Master’s degree in Management).
Vacancy Details
Assistant Professor Grade-I : 21 posts are vacant for Assistant Professor Grade-I. They are eligible for Pay Level 12 (as per 7th CPC).
Assistant Professor Grade-II: 41 posts are vacant for Assistant Professor Grade-II. They are eligible for Pay Level 10/11 (as per 7th CPC).
Associate Professor: 15 posts are vacant for Assistant Professor Grade-I. They are eligible for Pay Level 13A2 (as per 7th CPC).
Check details about notification