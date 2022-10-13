NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2022: Notification out for Asst Professor and Associate Professor posts

If you are someone who is interested in taking up a professor job, then you might consider going through the latest notification of National Institute Of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar. NIT Jalandhar has published a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts for the Institute. The vacant posts are in the departments of Bio Technology, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and other departments. Interested Candidates who want to apply for the posts can go through the official website.

Important Dates

Online Application Starting date: 6/10/2022

Online Application Closing date: 4/11/2022

Submission of Hard Copy Application (Last Date): 14/11/2022 (till 5:00pm)

Application Fee

For General Candidates: Rs 2000

For SC/ST/PWBD/EWS: Rs 1000

Payment: Debit/ Credit card/ Net-Banking

Age Limit

Age: Maximum Age is 60 years

Age relaxation: According to rules

Qualification

Candidates must have UG/PG degree (Engineering) with Ph.D (Management with any Bachelor’s degree) /MBA/PGDM/PhD (Management with Master’s degree in Management).

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor Grade-I : 21 posts are vacant for Assistant Professor Grade-I. They are eligible for Pay Level 12 (as per 7th CPC).

Assistant Professor Grade-II: 41 posts are vacant for Assistant Professor Grade-II. They are eligible for Pay Level 10/11 (as per 7th CPC).

Associate Professor: 15 posts are vacant for Assistant Professor Grade-I. They are eligible for Pay Level 13A2 (as per 7th CPC).

