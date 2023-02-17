NIT Hamirpur recruitment 2023: Apply for the post of 108 teaching posts

If you are someone who is planning to be a professor and has desired qualifications for it, you might apply for various teaching posts in the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur. The premier institute has published notification for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor & Associate Professor Vacancies.

Candidates can apply for a total of 108 posts under this notification.

Important dates

Last Date to apply: 10/03/2023

Last Date to receive hard copy: 10/3/2023

Age

Maximum Age: 60 years

Post and vacancy details

Professor- 26 posts

Associate Professor- 20 posts

Assistant Professor- 62 posts

Pay Scale

Professor: Pay Level 14A of Pay Matrix i.e. Rs 1,59,100 – Rs 2,20,200 (per month).

Associate Professor: Pay Level 13A2 of Pay Matrix i.e.Rs 139,600 – Rs 211,300/ (per month).

Assistant Professor, Grade-II, (Level 10): Initial Minimum Pay ₹ 70,900 along with admissible allowances.

Assistant Professor, Grade-II, (Level 11): Initial Minimum Pay ₹ 73,100 along with admissible allowances.

Assistant Professor, Grade-I, (Level 12): Initial Minimum Pay ₹ 1,01,500 along with admissible allowances.

Educational Qualifications

Professor

Candidates should have B.E./ B.Tech, M.E./ M.Tech, Ph.D. qualification in relevant discipline. They should also have specialisation in certain areas.

Associate Professor

Candidates should have B.E./ B.Tech, M.E./ M.Tech, Ph.D. qualification in relevant discipline. They should also have specialisation in certain areas.

Assistant Professor

Candidates should have B.E./ B.Tech, M.E./ M.Tech, Ph.D. qualification in relevant discipline.

How to apply

Users can apply for the post through online by going to SBI (State Bank of India) website.

Click here to see official notification of Professor

Click here to see official notification of Associate Professor

Click here to see official notification of Assistant Professor