NIC recruitment 2026: Apply for 153 vacancies for Scientist posts, Salary up to Rs 2 lakh

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The National Informatics Centre (NIC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has invited online applications for the recruitment of Scientist-C and Scientist-D posts.

According to the official notification, a total of 153 vacancies will be filled for Scientist-C and Scientist-D posts across various technical and scientific domains.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various posts as per their requirement through the official website of NIC. The link for the online application will open on April 8, 2026, and will close at 5:30pm on April 30, 2026. Note that no offline applications will be accepted.

NIC recruitment vacancy details

Scientist-D – 12

Scientist-C -141

Salary Details

Scientist-D – Pay Level 12 (Rs 78,800 – Rs 2,09,200)

Scientist C – Pay level 11 (Rs 67,700- Rs 2,08,700)

Eligibility criteria and experience requirements

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To be eligible, candidates applying for these posts must have a degree in engineering, technology, or relevant science disciplines. The candidate must posses degree for B.E./B.Tech, M.E./M.Tech, M.Sc, MCA, M.Phil, or equivalent certifications such as DOEACC ‘B’ Level and AMIE.

Eligible fields span a wide range, including Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Cyber Security, Data Communication, Software Engineering, GIS, Mathematics, Statistics, and core engineering disciplines like Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical.

A PhD is desirable for Scientist-D roles.

Experience

Scientist-C: Candidate must have at least 4 years of relevant experience

Scientist-D: Candidates should have at least 8 years of experience in research, development, or technical roles in academic institutions, industries, or government organisations.

Candidates holding advanced degrees such as M.Tech, M.E., or M.Phil are eligible for a 2-year relaxation in experience requirements.