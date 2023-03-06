NIC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 598 posts, Check details

The National Informatics Centre(NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up vacancies in various posts, including Technical Assistant, Scientist Officer/Engineer, and Scientist/Technical Assistant. Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can do so via online mode by visiting the official website of NIELIT at nielit.gov.in.

The online registration process has already started from March 4, 2023, and the deadline for submission of the application is April 4, 2023. It is crucial for candidates to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification before applying for the vacancies.

In total, there are 598 vacancies available in the National Informatics Centre through this recruitment drive. Check more details regarding the recruitment drive below:

NIC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Online application begins: March 4, 2023

Last date to apply: April 4, 2023

NIC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Scientist B Group A: 71

Scientist Officer/ Engineer: 196

Scientist/ Technical Assistant: 331

NIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for applicants belonging to the UR/EWS category is 30 years, whereas for SC/ST applicants, the age limit is 35 years. The upper age limit for OBC (NCL) category is 33 years, and for PWD candidates, it is 45 years.

Educational Qualification

Scientist B Group A: The candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Bachelor’s in Technology. OR, they may have completed a Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level or be an Associate Member of the Institute of Engineers.

Additionally, candidates may have completed a Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, a Master’s degree in Science, Computer Application, Engineering/Technology, or Philosophy.

Scientist Officer/Engineer and Scientist/Technical Assistant: The applciant must have completed an M.Sc/MS/MCA/BE/B.Tech degree or any other combination mentioned in the detailed notification.

Selection Process

Candidates who apply for these positions will be required to undergo a selection process, which may include a written exam and/or an interview

How to apply for NIC Recruitment 2023

The candidates can apply for the vacancies via online mode at the official website at nielit.gov.in. The application process for NIC Recruitment has commenced from March 4, 2023 and will conclude on April 4, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over.

NIC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates belonging to the UR/Other categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 800. While, the SC/ST/PWD/WOMEN Candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Official Recruitment Notification: National Informatics Centre Recruitment Notification