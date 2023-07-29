NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Apply online from 1st August for 450 vacant posts
New India Assurance Co. Ltd (NIACL) has published a notification for the recruitment of Administrative Officer (Scale-I) posts.
New India Assurance Co. Ltd (NIACL) has published a notification for the recruitment of Administrative Officer(Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I) Vacancy. The interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts after reading the detailed notification. The vacant posts are categorized under two categories- generalists and specialists.
Important Dates
Starting date to apply online: 01-08-2023
Closing date to apply online: 21-08-2023
Phase-I Online Examination: 9th September 2023
Phase-II Online Examination: 8th September 2023
The candidates are expected to apply online only.
Application Fee
All Candidates: Rs 850
SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
The age relaxation of the candidates is applicable according to the rules.
Post and vacancy
A total of 450 posts are available for Administrative Officer (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I).
Qualification
Generalists
A candidate should have minimum qualification of a graduate/post graduate degree in any discipline.
Specialists
Risk Engineers: Engineering (Graduation/ Post-graduation) in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).
Automobile Engineers: B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Automobile Engg or Graduate/Post-graduate in Mechanical Engg with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).
Legal Officers: Graduate/Post-graduate in Law with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).
Accounts: Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and Graduation/Post graduation in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).
AO (Health): M.B.B.S/ M.D/ M.S or PG-Medical Degree or B.D.S/ M.D.S or BAMS/BHMS (graduate or post-graduate) with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).
IT Specialists: B.E./B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in IT or Computer Science Discipline or M.C.A with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).
Click here to check the official website
Click here to check the notification