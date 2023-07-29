NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Apply online from 1st August for 450 vacant posts

New India Assurance Co. Ltd (NIACL) has published a notification for the recruitment of Administrative Officer(Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I) Vacancy. The interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts after reading the detailed notification. The vacant posts are categorized under two categories- generalists and specialists.

Important Dates

Starting date to apply online: 01-08-2023

Closing date to apply online: 21-08-2023

Phase-I Online Examination: 9th September 2023

Phase-II Online Examination: 8th September 2023

The candidates are expected to apply online only.

Application Fee

All Candidates: Rs 850

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 30 years

The age relaxation of the candidates is applicable according to the rules.

Post and vacancy

A total of 450 posts are available for Administrative Officer (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I).

Qualification

Generalists

A candidate should have minimum qualification of a graduate/post graduate degree in any discipline.

Specialists

Risk Engineers: Engineering (Graduation/ Post-graduation) in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Automobile Engineers: B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Automobile Engg or Graduate/Post-graduate in Mechanical Engg with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Legal Officers: Graduate/Post-graduate in Law with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Accounts: Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and Graduation/Post graduation in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

AO (Health): M.B.B.S/ M.D/ M.S or PG-Medical Degree or B.D.S/ M.D.S or BAMS/BHMS (graduate or post-graduate) with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

IT Specialists: B.E./B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in IT or Computer Science Discipline or M.C.A with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Click here to check the official website

Click here to check the notification