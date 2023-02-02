NIA recruitment 2022: Apply for 118 Inspector and Sub Inspector vacancies

National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is hiring eligible candidates for the post of Inspector and Sub Inspector. As per the official notification of NIA Recruitment 2023, a total of 118 vacancies are going to be filled up with this recruitment drive.

The selected candidates will be given a monthly remuneration in level- 6/7 of the pay matrix.

For more details regarding the recruitment drive, check the article below:

NIA Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

As per the official notification of NIA recruitment 2023, a total of 118 posts are vacant.

Inspector- 28

Sub Inspector- 90

Salary for NIA Recruitment 2023

The selcted candidates will be given a monthly remuneration as given below:

level- 7 in pay matrix, (Pre-revised, PB-2 (Rs 9300-Rs34800))with Grade Pay- Rs 4600. For Sub Inspector- Pay matrix level- 6(Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400) (Pre-revised PB-2 Rs 9300-34800) with Grade Pay- Rs 4200.)

NIA Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Inspector: The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Sub Inspector- The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

For more details about educational qualifications, experience, etc, check the official notification notification below.

How to Apply for NIA Recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates, who fulfil the eligibility criteria for the vacant posts can apply by sending the dully filled applications to SP (Adm), NIA HQ, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 within 45 days from the date of publication of this item in Employment News.

Check the detailed notification here