NHPC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for over 400 Trainee Engineer posts, Check eligibility
Candidates willing to apply for NHPC Recruitment 2023 can submit their online applications on or before January 25 at the official website.
National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is inviting applications to fill up several vacancies for the post of Trainee engineer. An official notification for the same has been released. As per the notification, a total of 401 vacancies are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 25, 2023. For further details, check below:
NHPC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
Total vacant posts for Trainee Engineer: 401
- Civil Engineer: 136
- Electrical Engineer: 41
- Mechanical Engineer: 108
- Finance Officer: 99
- HR Officer: 14
NHPC Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online application: January 5, 2023, from 10 AM onwards
- Closing date for submission of online application: January 25, 2023, till 11:55 PM
NHPC Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification
For Trainee engineer
- The candidate should hold a Full-time Regular Bachelor in Engineering/Technology/B.Sc.(Engineering) Degree from a recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade
- OR AMIE (enrolled up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60 percent marks or equivalent grade.
For further details, candidates are advised to check the official notification
How to Apply?
- Candidates are required to visit the official NHPC website and click on the career tab
- Find the recruitment notification and click on apply online
- Fill up the online application with all the necessary details
- Upload all necessary documents
- Click on submit.
