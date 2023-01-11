NHPC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for over 400 Trainee Engineer posts, Check eligibility

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is inviting applications to fill up several vacancies for the post of Trainee engineer. An official notification for the same has been released. As per the notification, a total of 401 vacancies are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 25, 2023. For further details, check below:

NHPC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Total vacant posts for Trainee Engineer: 401

Civil Engineer: 136

Electrical Engineer: 41

Mechanical Engineer: 108

Finance Officer: 99

HR Officer: 14

NHPC Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Starting date for submission of online application: January 5, 2023, from 10 AM onwards

Closing date for submission of online application: January 25, 2023, till 11:55 PM

NHPC Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification

For Trainee engineer

The candidate should hold a Full-time Regular Bachelor in Engineering/Technology/B.Sc.(Engineering) Degree from a recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade

OR AMIE (enrolled up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60 percent marks or equivalent grade.

For further details, candidates are advised to check the official notification

How to Apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official NHPC website and click on the career tab

Find the recruitment notification and click on apply online

Fill up the online application with all the necessary details

Upload all necessary documents

Click on submit.

Important links