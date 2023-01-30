NHPC recruitment 2023: Apply now for 57 posts before this date

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) invites application from eligible candidates for undergoing one-year apprenticeship training for the year 2023-24 under Apprentices Act, 1961.

A total of 57 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The last date to apply online is February 10, 2023 (5 PM).

ITI Apprenticeship:

Fitter: 2

Electrician: 15

Draftsman (Civil): 2

Surveyor: 2

Plumber: 2

Carpenter: 2

COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Helper): 16

Diploma Apprenticeship

Civil: 6

Electrical: 4

GNM (General Nursing and Midwife): 4

Graduate Apprenticeship:

Nursing: 2

Age limits:

The minimum age limits is 18 years while the maximum is 30 Years. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving categories.

Educational Qualification:

ITI Apprenticeship:

Passed ITI in relevant discipline from any recognized Institute/ Board of Technical Education.

Diploma Apprenticeship:

From an institute/ university recognized by AICTE/ State Board of Technical Education Full time Diploma in Engineering/ Technical Education.

Graduate Apprenticeship:

Full time degree from a recognized institute /College/ University.

How to Apply:

The candidate must go through the Terms & conditions as mentioned in the Notification.

The candidate must have a valid Aadhar number, Mobile number & E-mail ID before applying for Apprenticeship. ITI Passed candidates should register themselves on Apprenticeship portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org and apply through this portal. Diploma Holders /Graduate should register themselves on https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/login/user_login.action.

The candidate has to take print out of registration/applied at portal and send along with all self-attested certificates of Educational qualification. All relevant mark sheets and certificates ( viz. ITI/ Diploma /Graduation mark sheet, certificate, category certificate i.e SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/ PWD as applicable), Domicile certificate, Document certifying member of Project Affected Family (PAF), Copy of Aadhar card, Pan Card etc. to the below mentioned address by Speed post/ Registered post/ By-hand till 10/02/2023 (5:00 P.M) : Deputy General Manager (HR), Parbati-II HE Project, Nagwain, Distt.- Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Pin- 175121.

Selection Process:

The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks secured in ITI/Diploma/Graduation. The shortlisted candidates can be call for interview if required and offer will be send accordingly. The list of selected candidates will also be uploaded on the website of NHPC Limited i.e. nhpcindia.com.

Click here to read the NHPC recruitment 2023 notification.