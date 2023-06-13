NHPC recruitment 2023: Apply for the post of Junior Engineer, Supervisor and other posts

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited candidates to apply for 388 vacant posts in various departments. The posts include Junior Engineer, Supervisor, Sr. Accountant, Draftsman and multiple other posts. Interested candidates can check their qualifications and then apply for the posts before 30 June, 2023.

Important Dates for the Vacancy

Apply Online Starting Date: 9/06/2023

Apply Online Last Date: 30/06/2023

Application Fee

General/ EWS/ OBC: Rs 295

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: Nil

Payment mode for application: Online

Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit: 30 Years

Age relaxation is applicable for the candidates according to government rules.

Vacancy details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 149

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 74

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 63

Junior Engineer (E&C): 10

Supervisor (IT): 09

Supervisor (Survey): 19

Sr. Accountant: 28

Hindi Translator: 14

Draftsman (Civil): 14

Draftsman (Elect./Mech): 08

Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil): 03 years full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government / Government recognized institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates with 50% marks are eligible to apply. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 03 years full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. SC/ST/PwBD Candidates with 50% marks are eligible to apply.

Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 03 years full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates with 50% marks are eligible to apply. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Junior Engineer (E&C): 03 years full time regular Diploma in Electronics & Communications Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. SC/ST/PwBD Candidates with 50% marks are eligible to apply.

Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Supervisor (Survey): 03 years full time regular Diploma in Surveying / Survey Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. SC/ST/PwBD Candidates with 50% marks are eligible to apply.

Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

There are some essential experiences that the candidates have to possess in order to fulfill the requirement of the job.

Candidates are advised to check the total notification to check the eligibility criteria for other posts.

Click to check the notification

Click to check the website

Click to apply online