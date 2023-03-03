NHPC Apprentices vacancy 2023: Online application is underway, apply now

NHPC Apprentices vacancy 2023: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications in the prescribed format from the ITI passed (Passed Out ITI during 2019.2020,2021 & 2022 Only) candidates of different trades for Apprentice Training under Apprentice Act, 1961.

The selected candidates will be given training at Dibang Multipurpose Project, Roing, a Unit of NHPC Limited (A Govt. of India Enterprise), A Mini Ratna Category-I, Public Sector Undertaking, for the session 2023-24.

Name and number of posts:

Electrician: 2

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 2

Fitter: 2

Surveyor: 2

Plumber: 1

Welder (Gas and Electric): 1

Computer Operating & Programming Assistant: 1

Total posts: 11

Eligibility of NHPC Apprentices vacancy 2023:

The applicant should have passed ITI examination from a recognized institution in the respective trade as per Apprentice Act, 1961. Result awaited candidates need not to apply.

Candidates should be eligible with respect to age criteria and educational qualification as per this notification.

The candidates who have acquired prior training /experience for one year & more and the candidates who have absconded previous apprenticeship training are not eligible to apply under this Notification.

Age limits:

Electrician Minimum: 18/Maximum: 30 Years

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) Minimum: 18/Maximum: 30 Years

Fitter Minimum: 18/Maximum: 30 Years

Surveyor Minimum: 18/Maximum: 30 Years

Plumber Minimum: 18/Maximum: 30 Years

Welder (Gas and Electric) Minimum: 18/Maximum: 30 Years

Computer Operating & Programming Assistant Minimum: 18/Maximum: 30 Years

Stipend:

During the training period stipend will be paid Rs 7,700/ per month as per Apprentice Act and /or as per Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India, New Delhi as amended from time to time.

The Apprentices will not be eligible for any other allowance or benefits. Stipend shall be paid through bank account only/ECS.

Training Duration:

As prescribed under the Apprentice Act for designated trade (Minimum 01 year).

Know how to apply:

The candidate must have a valid Aadhar Number, Mobile Number & Email ID before applying for Apprenticeship. ITI Passed candidates should register themselves on Apprenticeship portal at https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and then apply against the relevant vacancies created by this Office (Establishment ID: E01231200001. Candidates may refer the Help Manual available in the Website.

The candidates have to take print out of registration/applied a portal and send along with all self-attested certificates of Educational qualification, mark sheets and certificates. Domicile Certificate, Document certifying member of Project Affected Family (PAF), Copt of Aadhar Card, Pan Card etc at the below mentioned address by Speed post/Registered post/ By- hand 20.03.2023 (5:00pm): Gr. Sr. Manager (HR), Dibang Multipurpose Project, Mayu Sector-1, PO-Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh792110.

Closing Date: 20.03.2023

Click here to read the NHPC Apprentices vacancy 2023 notification.