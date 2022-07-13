NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022: Notification for 779 Community Health Officer, Other posts, Apply Online

National Health Mission (NHM) Punjab is hiring 779 Community Health Officer (CHO), Medical Officers (MO), Pharmacists, and Clinic Assistants.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date on the university website bfuhs.ac.in.

A total of 779 vacancies are available of which 350 are for Community Health Officers, 109 for Pharmacists, 109 for Clinic Assistants and 231 are for Medical Officers on nhm.punjab.gov.in.

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Community Health Officer:

Starting Date of Application: 12.07.2022

Last Date of Application: 25.07.2022

Written Test: 07.08.2022

Medical Officer

Starting Date of Application: 11.07.2022

Last Date of Application: 20.07.2022

Written Test: 26.07. 2022

Pharmacist

Starting Date of Application: 11.07.2022

Last Date of Application: 20.07.2022

Written Test: 24.07.2022

Clinic Assistant

Starting Date of Application: 11.07.2022

Last Date of Application: 20.07.2022

Written Test: 31.07.2022

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022: Vacany Details

Community Health Officer (CHO) – 350

Pharmacist – 109

Clinic Assistant – 109

Medical Officer (MO) – 231

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

CHO: B.Sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing with integrated Bridge Programme of Certificate in Community Health course in curriculum from a recognized Institute/University. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. or B.Sc in Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized Institute/University with 6 months course of Certificate in Community Health from a recognized Institute/University. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. or Ayurvedic Practitioner (BAMS) from recognized University or Statutory State Board and Enrollment on State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda with 6 months course of Certificate in Community Health from a recognized Institute/University. or B.Sc in Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized Institute/University. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. Or Ayurvedic Practitioner (BAMS) from any recognized University or Statutory State Board and Enrollment on State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda.

Pharmacist: Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized institute.Should be registered as Pharmacist with the Punjab Pharmacy Council.Candidates should have passed subject of Punjabi upto Matric standard.

Clinic Assistant: Should have passed the Matriculation Examination / 10+2 examination with science or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution, Should possess diploma in Multi Purpose Health worker Female from a recognized university or institution, Should be registered as Multipurpose Health Worker Female with the Punjab Nursing Registration Council and Candidates should have passed subject of Punjabi upto Matric standard.

Medical Officer: MBBS from a recognized University or Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India. · Candidates should have registered with Punjab Medical Council/ Medical Council of India. · Candidates should have passed subject of Punjabi upto Matric standard.

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Community Health Officer (CHO): 18 to 37 years

Medical Officer (MO): 64 years

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

First of all visit official website nhm.punjab.gov.in

Click on the career section.

Look around for “NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022 for Community Health Officers Posts“.

Fill application form.

Pay the application fee.

Click on the submit button for final submission.

Save and take print out for future use.

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022: Important Links

NHM Punjab CHO Recruitment 2022

Advertisement

Details

Annexure

Application Link

NHM Punjab Pharmacist, and Clinic Assistant Recruitment 2022

Advertisement

Details

Terms and Conditions of Empannelment

Click here to apply

NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022

Advertisement

Details

Terms and Conditions of Empannelment

Click here to apply