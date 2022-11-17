NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for 1200 ANM post, Check all details

National Health Mission (NHM) under the Government of Madhya Pradesh (MP) is inviting applications for the 1200 women health worker (ANM) post. Interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 12th December 2022.

Check all important details here:

Important dates

Starting date of application: 16th November 2022

Application closing date: 12th December 2022

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 1200 ANM Post

NHM MP ANM recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Interested Candidates should have a 12th pass certificate in Physics, Chemistry and Biology

Interested candidates should hold a Diploma degree in Nursing Midwifery

Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age of 21 years to 43 years

Selection Process

The selection process of the applicants will be based on the written test and interview.

Salary Details

The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 12,000 per month.

How to apply for NHM MP ANM recruitment 2022

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment by the following steps:

Visit the official website of NHM MP (https://www.nhmmp.gov.in/)

Go to the vacancy section of the home page.

Click on the ‘NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification’ link.

The job notification shall pop up in a new window. Read the notification carefully.

Click on the Ápply Online’link on https://www.nhmmp.gov.in/Vacancy.aspx.

For more details, click on the official notification here.