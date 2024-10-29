NHM CHO Recruitment 2024: Apply now for 7401 posts, check details inside

NHM CHO Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts under Community Health Officers (CHO). An official notification for the recruitment has been released.

Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims to fill up a total of 7401 contractual vacant positions for Community Health officers (CHOs). Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through the official website of UPNHM upnrhm.gov.in. It is noteworthy to mention that the last date for the submission of online applications is November 17, 2024. For further details, check below:

NHM CHO Recruitment 2024 Important dates

Notification Release Date: October 25, 2024

Starting date for submission of online applications: October 28, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: November 17, 2024

NHM CHO Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates interested in applying need to hold a degree in B.Sc. (Nursing) with CCHN or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) with CCHN from a recognized institute or university from 2020 onward. This includes students who finished their 4th year of B.Sc. Nursing or 2nd year of Post B.Sc. Nursing in the year 2019-20 or later and passing the course

Age Limit

Minimum age limit for applying: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit for applying: 40 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official recruitment notice.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of UPNHM at upnrhm.gov.in.

From there, they need to click on the link that reads “opportunity.”

From there, they need to click on the link that reads “Recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO).

From there, they will be redirected to a new page with the application form.

Fill up the application form with all necessary details.

Upload the documents as per instructions.

Check everything and submit your application.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.

For More details about the Exam, the Selection Process, and any other information do visit the Official website of UPNHM