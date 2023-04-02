NHIDCL vacancy 2023: Apply soon to get a salary up to Rs 2.1 lakh

NHIDCL vacancy 2023: If selected, you would draw a salary up to Rs 2.1 lakh as per the notification issued by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL)

As per the notification issued by the NHIDCL, a total of 55 posts of General Manager, Manager, and others will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form on the official website nhidcl.com till April 29.

NHIDCL vacancy details:

Name and number of posts:

General Manager: 5 posts

Deputy General Manager: 10 posts

Manager: 20 posts

Deputy Manager: 20 posts

Educational qualification:

The candidates who have Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute can apply for any of the posts (General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Manager and Deputy Manager)

Age Limit:

The applicants’ age should not exceed 56 years.

Monthly salary:

General Manager: Rs 1,23,100 – Rs 2,15,900

Deputy General Manager: Rs 78,800 – Rs 2,09,100

Manager: Rs 67,700 – Rs 2,08,700

Deputy Manager: Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

Click here to read the NHIDCL vacancy 2023 notification.