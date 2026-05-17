NHAI Recruitment 2026: Application open for 60 Deputy Manager Posts

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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) through direct recruitment. According to the official notification, a total of 60 vacancies will be filled in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts through the official NHAI website nhai.gov.in. before the last date that is June 15, 2026, up to 6 pm.

NHAI Recruitment 2026

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies-60 posts

Unreserved (UR) – 26 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC) – 16 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC) – 9

Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 4

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 5

The authority has also reserved certain positions for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). As per the details, one post each has been reserved for candidates with Hard of Hearing (HH), Mental Illness (MI), and Multiple Disabilities (MD).

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. In addition to this, the candidate should have a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score 2026 in Civil Engineering discipline.

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Pay Scale :

The selected candidates will receive a pay of Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Rs.56100-177500) with Central Dearness allowance (CDA).

Age Limit :

The candidates age should not exceed above 30 years.

How to apply for NHAI Recruitment 2026

Visit the official NHAI website nhai.gov.in.

Register and log in

Click on the link for the recruitment drive

Fill in the application form and upload required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application fee.

The last date to apply is June 15, 2026, up to 6 pm.

NHAI advised interested candidates to carefully read the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other recruitment-related guidelines before filling out the application form.

More details regarding the recruitment process, eligibility conditions and application procedure are available on the official website, nhai.gov.in.