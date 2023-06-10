NHAI recruitment 2023: Apply soon for Deputy Manager posts; Last date 30 June

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications to fill up vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager. Interested candidates are advised to apply for the posts if they complete the eligibility criteria. The recruitment is for Deputy Manager (Technical) posts.

The details about the vacancy along with important information have been mentioned below.

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply Online: 30 June, 2023 (6:00 PM)

Age Limit

There is an age limit of 30 years (not exceeding 30 years) for the post. However, age relaxation is available according to government rules.

Posts

There are 50 vacant posts of Deputy Manager (Technical). Out of the total posts there are 33 posts for UR category. The OBS-NCL category gets 11 posts. On the other hand, SC, ST and EWS categories get 4,1 and 1 posts respectively.

Qualifications

A candidate should hold a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute on the closing date of receipt of online application.

All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. They are expected to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for the post.

Selection Process

On the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2022 conducted by UPSC.

Pay Scale

Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Pre-revised: Pay Band-3 [(Rs.15,600-39,100/-) + Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-)] with Central DA on Direct Recruitment basis from candidates who have appeared for the interview (Personality Test) of Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2022 conducted by UPSC.

Click here to check official website

Click here to check notification

Click here to apply