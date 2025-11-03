NFC Recruitment 2025: Advertisement out for 405 posts, check here

Advertisement

NFC Recruitment 2025: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Recruitment 2025 has advertised for 405 posts of apprentices. ITI qualified can apply online for the above mentioned posts.

Important dates to apply for NFC Recruitment 2025:

The online application opens on — October 28, 2025

The online application closes on — November 15, 2025.

Name of Post and number of posts:

The posts are those of — Apprentices

The number of posts advertised for — 405 Posts

Fitter – 126 Posts

Turner – 35 Posts

Electrician – 53 Posts

Machinist – 17 Posts

Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) OR Chemical Plant Operator – 23 Posts

Instrument Mechanics – 19 Posts

Electronics Mechanics – 24 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) – 01 Post

Motor Mechanics(Vehicle) – 04 Posts

Draughtsman(Mechanical) – 03 Posts

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 59 Posts

Diesel Mechanic – 04 Posts

Carpenter – 05 Posts

Plumber – 05 Posts

Welder – 26 Posts

Stenographer(English) – 01 Post

Qualification required for the posts:

The Qualification for the apprentice posts is — 10 pass plus ITI qualified

Advertisement

Salary for the above stated posts:

The qualified candidates will get a Stipend of — Rs. 9600/- to Rs. 10,560/-

Age criteria:

Lower Age Limit — 18 years

Upper Age Limit — 25 years

Selection method:

Candidates for Trades other than Electrician shall be selected on merit basis

In case of tie, the percentage of marks of 10th or SSC shall be considered as tie-breaker

Candidates for the Trade Electrician shall be selected on the basis of interview

The candidates shall apply online on the official website For detailed notification and other detailed information regarding the advertised posts one can visit the website.