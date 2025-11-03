NFC Recruitment 2025: Advertisement out for 405 posts, check here

NFC Recruitment 2025: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Recruitment 2025 has advertised for 405 posts of apprentices. ITI qualified can apply online for the above mentioned posts.
Important dates to apply for NFC Recruitment 2025:
The online application opens on — October 28, 2025
The online application closes on — November 15, 2025.
Name of Post and number of posts:
The posts are those of — Apprentices
The number of posts advertised for — 405 Posts
- Fitter – 126 Posts
- Turner – 35 Posts
- Electrician – 53 Posts
- Machinist – 17 Posts
- Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) OR Chemical Plant Operator – 23 Posts
- Instrument Mechanics – 19 Posts
- Electronics Mechanics – 24 Posts
- Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) – 01 Post
- Motor Mechanics(Vehicle) – 04 Posts
- Draughtsman(Mechanical) – 03 Posts
- Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 59 Posts
- Diesel Mechanic – 04 Posts
- Carpenter – 05 Posts
- Plumber – 05 Posts
- Welder – 26 Posts
- Stenographer(English) – 01 Post
Qualification required for the posts:
The Qualification for the apprentice posts is — 10 pass plus ITI qualified
Salary for the above stated posts:
The qualified candidates will get a Stipend of — Rs. 9600/- to Rs. 10,560/-
Age criteria:
Lower Age Limit — 18 years
Upper Age Limit — 25 years
Selection method:
- Candidates for Trades other than Electrician shall be selected on merit basis
- In case of tie, the percentage of marks of 10th or SSC shall be considered as tie-breaker
- Candidates for the Trade Electrician shall be selected on the basis of interview
The candidates shall apply online on the official website For detailed notification and other detailed information regarding the advertised posts one can visit the website.