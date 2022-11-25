New OMC job notification issued: Apply for different posts to get salary up to Rs 1.38 lakh

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has invited online applications from dynamic and competent professional to fill up vacancies.

The eligible and interested students can apply on or before December 16, 2022.

Name and number of posts:

General Manager (Civil), E-7 grade: 1

Manager (Civil), E-4 grade: 1

Salary:

General Manager (Civil), E-7 grade: Rs 1,27,100 – to Rs 2,16,300- (Initial Basic Pay Rs 1,38,800)

Manager (Civil), E-4 grade: Rs 67,700 – to Rs 2,08,700- (Initial Basic Pay (in Rs 91,100)

Age limits:

General Manager (Civil), E-7 grade: Not above 55 years as on 31.10.2022.

Manager (Civil), E-4 grade: Not above 40 years as on 31.10.2022.

Educational Qualification:

General Manager (Civil), E-7 grade:

Essential: BE/ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Desirable: M. Tech/ MBA/PGDM in Construction Management/ Project Management/ Structural Engineering/ Architecture shall have an added advantages.

Sr. Manager (Civil), E-4 grade:

BE/ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Interested eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from OMC https://omcltd.in and submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificate etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 16.12.2022 positively.

Applications received after the last date due to delay in postal/courier or any other reason shall not be entertained and will be rejected.

OMC Management reserves the right to cancel, amend or alter the above advertisement without assigning any reason thereof.

Click here to read the OMC job notification.