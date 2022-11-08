New job vacancy at NTPC, apply soon to get salary up to Rs 1 lakh

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has issued a fresh notification for recruitment of several vacant posts.

According to the NTPC notification, as many as 17 posts of executives will be filled up during recruitment drive which will continue till November 18, 2022.

Name and number of vacant posts:

Executive (Process Engineering- Urea/Ammonia):1 post

Executive (Process Engineering- Chemical/ Methanol): 1

Executive (Sustainable Development/ Carbon Management): 2

Executive (Bio Energy): 1 post up to 3 years

Executive (IT): 1 post

Executive (LA/ R&R): 11 posts

Educational qualification:

Executive (Process Engineering- Urea/Ammonia): Graduate engineering degree in chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks.

Executive (Process Engineering- Chemical/ Methanol): Graduate engineering degree in chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks.

Executive (Sustainable Development/ Carbon Management): Graduate engineering degree in chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks.

Executive (Bio Energy)/Executive (IT)/Executive (LA/ R&R): Graduate Engineering degree ME/MTech in Mechanical/ Chemical/ Renewable energy with minimum 60% marks.

Application fee:

The candidates who belong to the SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates can apply free of cost while others will have to pay Rs 300.

Salary:

Executive (Process Engineering- Urea/Ammonia) and Executive (Process Engineering- Chemical/ Methanol): Monthly consolidated amount of Rs 1,00,000

Executive (Sustainable Development/ Carbon Management), Executive (Bio Energy), Executive (IT), Executive (LA/ R&R): Monthly consolidated amount of Rs 90,000

Upper age limit:

35 years

In order to know more about the NTPC executive recruitment drive click here.

Click here to apply for the NTPC executive posts.