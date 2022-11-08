New job vacancy at NTPC, apply soon to get salary up to Rs 1 lakh

By Subadh Nayak 0
NTPC executive recruitment

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has issued a fresh notification for recruitment of several vacant posts.

According to the NTPC notification, as many as 17 posts of executives will be filled up during recruitment drive which will continue till November 18, 2022.

Name and number of vacant posts:

  • Executive (Process Engineering- Urea/Ammonia):1 post
  • Executive (Process Engineering- Chemical/ Methanol): 1
  • Executive (Sustainable Development/ Carbon Management): 2
  • Executive (Bio Energy): 1 post up to 3 years
  • Executive (IT): 1 post
  • Executive (LA/ R&R): 11 posts

Educational qualification:

  • Executive (Process Engineering- Urea/Ammonia): Graduate engineering degree in chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks.
  • Executive (Process Engineering- Chemical/ Methanol): Graduate engineering degree in chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks.
  • Executive (Sustainable Development/ Carbon Management): Graduate engineering degree in chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks.
  • Executive (Bio Energy)/Executive (IT)/Executive (LA/ R&R): Graduate Engineering degree ME/MTech in Mechanical/ Chemical/ Renewable energy with minimum 60% marks.

Application fee:

  • The candidates who belong to the SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates can apply free of cost while others will have to pay Rs 300.

Salary:

  • Executive (Process Engineering- Urea/Ammonia) and Executive (Process Engineering- Chemical/ Methanol): Monthly consolidated amount of Rs 1,00,000
  • Executive (Sustainable Development/ Carbon Management), Executive (Bio Energy), Executive (IT), Executive (LA/ R&R): Monthly consolidated amount of Rs 90,000

Upper age limit:

  • 35 years

In order to know more about the NTPC executive recruitment drive click here.

Click here to apply for the NTPC executive posts.

You might also like
Recruitment

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 for Manager, and other posts; Apply online

Recruitment

SBI recruitment 2022 for 1422 CBO posts; Last date today, Apply now

Recruitment

IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment: Apply soon for the position of Project Associate, JRF…

Recruitment

OSSC recruitment 2022: Notification out for 2,168 vacancies, Check application…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.