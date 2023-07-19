NESTS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4062 posts of teaching as well as non-teaching
National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has invited applications to fill up vacant posts of in the Teaching & Non-Teaching category. Interested candidates are expected to apply for the positions after reading the detailed notification. The last date for applying for the post is on 18th August 2023.
Important dates
Last date for applying online: 31/07/2023
Date of examination: To be notified later
Application Fee
Principal posts: Rs 2000
PGT posts: Rs 1500
Non Teaching posts: Rs 1000
Payment Mode: Online
Age Limit
PGT: Not more than 40 years
Principal: Not more than 50 years
Accountant: Not more than 30 years
Lab Attendant: Not more than 30 years
Age relaxation is according to Government rules. Check the notification for more details.
Qualification
PGT: Master Degree (relevant subjects) with B.Ed or M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT) or M.E. Or M. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) for PGT Computers
Lab Attendent/ JSA: 10th, 12th Class Certificate
Principal: Master Degree with B.Ed
Accountant: Any Degree
Details about vacancy and salary
|Post
|Vacancy
|Salary
|Principal
|303
|Rs. 78,800 – 2,09,200/-
|PGT
|2266
|Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/-
|Accountant
|361
|Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-
|Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|759
|Rs. 19900 – 63200/-
|Lab Attendant
|373
|Rs. 18,000 – 5,6900/-
