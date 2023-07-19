NESTS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4062 posts of teaching as well as non-teaching

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has invited applications to fill up vacant posts of in the Teaching & Non-Teaching category. Interested candidates are expected to apply for the positions after reading the detailed notification. The last date for applying for the post is on 18th August 2023.

We have mentioned some important points for the notification.

Important dates

Last date for applying online: 31/07/2023

Date of examination: To be notified later

Application Fee

Principal posts: Rs 2000

PGT posts: Rs 1500

Non Teaching posts: Rs 1000

Payment Mode: Online

Age Limit

PGT: Not more than 40 years

Principal: Not more than 50 years

Accountant: Not more than 30 years

Lab Attendant: Not more than 30 years

Age relaxation is according to Government rules. Check the notification for more details.

Qualification

PGT: Master Degree (relevant subjects) with B.Ed or M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT) or M.E. Or M. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) for PGT Computers

Lab Attendent/ JSA: 10th, 12th Class Certificate

Principal: Master Degree with B.Ed

Accountant: Any Degree

Details about vacancy and salary

Post Vacancy Salary Principal 303 Rs. 78,800 – 2,09,200/- PGT 2266 Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/- Accountant 361 Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/- Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 759 Rs. 19900 – 63200/- Lab Attendant 373 Rs. 18,000 – 5,6900/-

Click to check official website

Click to check official notification