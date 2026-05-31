NEET UG 2026: Fee refund deadline extended; How to apply

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NTA has extended the deadline to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 fee refund after the NEET UG 2026 exam got cancelled due to paper leak. The candidates can apply for NEET fee refund on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in till June 22.

NTA now allows candidates to update their bank account details to receive the fee.

The official NTA notification reads, “So far around 13 lakh candidates have updated their bank account details. In order to facilitate candidates who are yet to submit their bank account details, NTA has decided to extend the facility for submission of bank account details till June 22.”

How to apply for NEET UG refund 2026

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Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

Login to your NEET portal and click on the refund link

Submit your bank account details like Account Holder Name, Account number, IFSC code, Cancelled cheque etc.

Now, take a print out to be used for further reference.

NEET UG held on May 3 was earlier got cancelled due to alleged paper leak. Re-NEET will be held on June 21, 2026. NTA has announced no new registration is required for the exam. Moreover, no additional examination fee will be levied on the candidates for the NEE re-exam 2026.

Candidates will be able to sit at the re-exam with the same registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

The candidates who wish to appear for re-NEET UG can download the admit card on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.