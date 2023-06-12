NCLT Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 86 posts

NCLT Recruitment 2023: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoCA), Government of India has invited applications for 86 vacancies in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The recruitment shall be done by the benches of NCLT across the country. There shall be contractual engagement in benches located in countrywide locations through this NCLT Recruitment 2023.

Eligible Candidates with Interest in NCLT recruitment 2023 posts may complete the online applications as per the instructions provided by the NCLT on their official website.

Posts in NCLT Recruitment 2023:

The NCLT Recruitment 2023 has 86 vacancies to be filled up against NCLT Stenographer and Private Secretary, here is the exhaustive list-

Stenographer Post: 53 Vacancies

Private Secretary Post: 33 Vacancies

Locations of Posting in NCLT Recruitment 2023:

Salary under NCLT Recruitment 2023:

Here is the amount of salary that a candidate if recruited will get o a monthly basis-

Stenographer: Rs. 45,000 (Consolidated) Per Month

Private Secretary: Rs. 50,000 (Consolidated) Per Month

Age Limits for NCLT Recruitment 2023:

Age Limit:

Stenographer Post: 25 Years

Private Secretary Post: 28 Years

Retired persons within the maximum age limit are eligible to apply for both Stenographer and Private Secretary posts.

Selection Process NCLT Recruitment 2023:

Skill Test

Interview

Experience required for NCLT Recruitment 2023:

Graduate in any discipline from any recognised University

Dictation (@ 100 Words Per Minute) (English)

Shorthand Dictation Transcription on Computers (50 Words Per Minute)

Stenographer Post: 03 Years

Private Secretary Post: Handling various liasioning and coordination related works

Period of Employment:

Contractual period initially will be for 1 year extendable till 3 years

Engagement will remain on contractual basis till satisfactory performance is achieved

Important Dates: