NCLT Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 86 posts
NCLT Recruitment 2023: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoCA), Government of India has invited applications for 86 vacancies in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The recruitment shall be done by the benches of NCLT across the country. There shall be contractual engagement in benches located in countrywide locations through this NCLT Recruitment 2023.
Eligible Candidates with Interest in NCLT recruitment 2023 posts may complete the online applications as per the instructions provided by the NCLT on their official website.
Posts in NCLT Recruitment 2023:
The NCLT Recruitment 2023 has 86 vacancies to be filled up against NCLT Stenographer and Private Secretary, here is the exhaustive list-
- Stenographer Post: 53 Vacancies
- Private Secretary Post: 33 Vacancies
Locations of Posting in NCLT Recruitment 2023:
Salary under NCLT Recruitment 2023:
Here is the amount of salary that a candidate if recruited will get o a monthly basis-
- Stenographer: Rs. 45,000 (Consolidated) Per Month
- Private Secretary: Rs. 50,000 (Consolidated) Per Month
Age Limits for NCLT Recruitment 2023:
Age Limit:
- Stenographer Post: 25 Years
- Private Secretary Post: 28 Years
Retired persons within the maximum age limit are eligible to apply for both Stenographer and Private Secretary posts.
Selection Process NCLT Recruitment 2023:
- Skill Test
- Interview
Experience required for NCLT Recruitment 2023:
Graduate in any discipline from any recognised University
- Dictation (@ 100 Words Per Minute) (English)
- Shorthand Dictation Transcription on Computers (50 Words Per Minute)
- Stenographer Post: 03 Years
- Private Secretary Post: Handling various liasioning and coordination related works
Period of Employment:
- Contractual period initially will be for 1 year extendable till 3 years
- Engagement will remain on contractual basis till satisfactory performance is achieved
Important Dates:
- Last date of submission of application form is 30. 06. 2023
