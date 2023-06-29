NCLT Law Research Associate Recruitment: Last date for application submission is 30th June

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has invited applicants to apply for the post of Research Associate. Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and fulfill all the eligibility criteria can read the notification and apply online.

Important Date

Last to apply online: 30th June 2023

Essential requirements

Law Graduates fresh or experienced who have passed the final year L.L.B examination with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks from a recognized university can apply for the post. The candidate must be enrolled with any Bar Council and should be acquainted with computer operation.

Age

The Candidate must not be above 30 years as on 30th June 2023.

Remuneration

The candidates in Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh benches will receive a remuneration of Rs 65,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. However, the other benches will get a remuneration of Rs 40,000.

Vacancy details

There is a total vacancy of 55 posts under this notification. Law Research Associate position in NCLT is purely on contractual assignment in Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amravati (Andhra Pradesh), Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi Benches of National Company Law Tribunal.

Selection

The selection process would be based on Interview. During the interview, candidates will face questions on the Companies Act, 2013, Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and other relevant allied laws. Besides general knowledge, candidates would also be subjected to tests to evaluate their research skills on Company Law and Corporate Insolvency Law and allied laws.

