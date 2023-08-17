NCL HEMM Operator Trainee Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 338 posts

Northern Coal Fields Ltd (NCL) is hiring eligible candidates for various posts of Operator (Trainee) on its official website. The organization aims to fill up 338 vacancies for posts including HEMM Operator (Trainee); namely, Shovel Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Surface Miner Operator (Trainee), Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee) & Others.

Candidates having required eligibility can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023.

Applicants should note that they will be allowed to appear in the Computer Based Test only on the basis of their eligibility as mentioned in the online application form.

NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

• Opening date of online application: August 9, 2023

• Closing date of application: August 31, 2023

NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

• Shovel Operator (Trainee)-35

• Dumper Operator (Trainee)-221

• Surface Miner Operator (Trainee)-25

• Dozer Operator (Trainee) -37

• Grader Operator (Trainee)-6

• Pay Loader Operator (Trainee)-2

• Crane Operator (Trainee)-12

NCL Eligibility 2023

Educational Qualification

• Matriculate / SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s).

• Valid HMV/ Transport License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).

• You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process:

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test and Interview. The candidates who will qualify the written test will be called for an interview in the ratio of 1:5 based on performance in the written test in the respective category.

NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: How to apply

• Step 1: Visit to the official website- www.nclcil.in.

• Step 2: Click on the link Career> Recruitment> Employment Notification for Direct Recruitment of various posts of HEMM Operator (Trainee) >Apply online.

• Step 3: Register and login.

• Step 4: You are required to enter all the information correctly in the online application form and upload the documents as mentioned in the notification.

• Step 5: Submit the form.

• Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.