NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 1607 posts, Check details here

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has announced a recruitment notification for Apprentice positions. The notification was released on May 25, 2026, and applications will begin on June 1, 2026. The duration of the Apprentice Training will be one year from the date of engagement.

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has announced a recruitment notification for Apprentice positions. The notification was released on May 25, 2026, and applications will begin on June 1, 2026. The duration of the Apprentice Training will be one year from the date of engagement.

Candidates applying for Graduate and Diploma Apprentice positions must register on the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) web portal. Those applying for Trade Apprentice positions must enroll on the National Apprentice Promotion Scheme (NAPS) web portal.

Important Dates

Cut-off date for determining the eligibility in respect of Age: 1st June 2026

Start date for applying online through the NAPS &NATS portal: 1st June 2026

Candidate should not have passed his/her Graduation or Diploma before June 2022

Last date for applying online through the NAPS &NATS portal: 15th June 2026

Release of list of shortlisted candidates(Merit List): 20th June 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Only Indian nationals who have passed their requisite qualification, as prescribed under Table 3, corresponding to the post applied for out of the notified opportunities from any recognized Institute or University that is functional and operational either in Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh state, are eligible to apply.

Age Criteria

Minimum 18 years and maximum 26 years as on the Cut-off date, i.e., 01/06/2026. That is, the Candidate/Applicant should have been born between 01/06/2000 and 01/06/2008.

For Graduates and Diploma Apprentice Positions, applying candidates must enroll themselves in the National Apprentice Training Scheme NATS) web portal i.e., https://nats.education.gov.in/, & Candidates applying for Trade Apprentice positions must enrol themselves on the National Apprentice Promotion Scheme (NAPS) web portal, i.e., https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/.