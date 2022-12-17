NCERT Recruitment: Vacancies for Consultant and Office Assistant posts, Check details

NCERT Recruitment: Candidates willing to apply will have to appear for a Walk-in-interview as per the mentioned dates.

Recruitment
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting interested and eligible candidates to fill up vacancies for several posts. A total of nine vacancies are available. The official notification for the same has been released on the official NCERT website. Candidates willing to apply will have to appear for a walk-in interview. For further details, check below:

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:

  • Academic Consultant – 5 posts
  • Office Assistant – 4 posts

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Remuneration:

  • Academic Consultant – Rs. 45,000 per month
  • Office Assistant – Rs. 25,000 per month

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility:

(A) Academic Consultant:

  • The candidate should have done Post-Graduation in Science/Mathematics/Social
    Sciences/Humanities.
  • The candidate should have a minimum experience of two years in the field of educational
    research/curriculum designing

(B) Office Assistant:

  • The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized institution/ university.
  • The candidate should have a minimum experience of two years in the field of ministerial work/managing program activities & funds.

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Important dates

  • Walk-in-interview for candidates applying for Consultant (Academic) posts – December 20, 2022
  • Walk-in-interview for candidates applying for Office assistant posts – December 19, 2022

Reporting details:

  • Academic Consultant – Candidates are to report at the Conference Room, Department of Teacher Education, 3rd Floor, Zakir Hussain Khand, NCERT
  • Office Assistant – Candidates are to report to Room No. 209, 2nd floor, CIET Building, NCERT

Age Limit:

  • The candidate should not be more than 65 years of age.
  • Retired people may also apply as per the norms of NCERT

Important links:

  • To visit the official NCERT website, Click here.
  • To view the official notification, Click here.
