NCERT Recruitment: Vacancies for Consultant and Office Assistant posts, Check details

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting interested and eligible candidates to fill up vacancies for several posts. A total of nine vacancies are available. The official notification for the same has been released on the official NCERT website. Candidates willing to apply will have to appear for a walk-in interview. For further details, check below:

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:

Academic Consultant – 5 posts

Office Assistant – 4 posts

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Remuneration:

Academic Consultant – Rs. 45,000 per month

Office Assistant – Rs. 25,000 per month

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility:

(A) Academic Consultant:

The candidate should have done Post-Graduation in Science/Mathematics/Social

Sciences/Humanities.

Sciences/Humanities. The candidate should have a minimum experience of two years in the field of educational

research/curriculum designing

(B) Office Assistant:

The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized institution/ university.

The candidate should have a minimum experience of two years in the field of ministerial work/managing program activities & funds.

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Important dates



Walk-in-interview for candidates applying for Consultant (Academic) posts – December 20, 2022

Walk-in-interview for candidates applying for Office assistant posts – December 19, 2022

Reporting details:

Academic Consultant – Candidates are to report at the Conference Room, Department of Teacher Education, 3rd Floor, Zakir Hussain Khand, NCERT

Office Assistant – Candidates are to report to Room No. 209, 2nd floor, CIET Building, NCERT

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be more than 65 years of age.

Retired people may also apply as per the norms of NCERT

