NCERT Recruitment: Vacancies for Consultant and Office Assistant posts, Check details
NCERT Recruitment: Candidates willing to apply will have to appear for a Walk-in-interview as per the mentioned dates.
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting interested and eligible candidates to fill up vacancies for several posts. A total of nine vacancies are available. The official notification for the same has been released on the official NCERT website. Candidates willing to apply will have to appear for a walk-in interview. For further details, check below:
NCERT Recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:
- Academic Consultant – 5 posts
- Office Assistant – 4 posts
NCERT Recruitment 2022 Remuneration:
- Academic Consultant – Rs. 45,000 per month
- Office Assistant – Rs. 25,000 per month
NCERT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility:
(A) Academic Consultant:
- The candidate should have done Post-Graduation in Science/Mathematics/Social
Sciences/Humanities.
- The candidate should have a minimum experience of two years in the field of educational
research/curriculum designing
(B) Office Assistant:
- The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized institution/ university.
- The candidate should have a minimum experience of two years in the field of ministerial work/managing program activities & funds.
NCERT Recruitment 2022 Important dates
- Walk-in-interview for candidates applying for Consultant (Academic) posts – December 20, 2022
- Walk-in-interview for candidates applying for Office assistant posts – December 19, 2022
Reporting details:
- Academic Consultant – Candidates are to report at the Conference Room, Department of Teacher Education, 3rd Floor, Zakir Hussain Khand, NCERT
- Office Assistant – Candidates are to report to Room No. 209, 2nd floor, CIET Building, NCERT
Age Limit:
- The candidate should not be more than 65 years of age.
- Retired people may also apply as per the norms of NCERT