NCERT recruitment 2026: Application open for 117 teaching and librarian posts

Advertisement

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has began the application process for 117 vacancies in teaching and librarian posts. The vacant post are for the positions for professor, associate professor, assistant professor, and librarian across various different departments and campuses within the NCERT campus.

Candidates holding the appropriate eligibility can apply for the vacant posts by submitting their applications on the official website, ncert.nic.in. The application window will open for candidates starting from February 2, 2026 and will close on February 20, 2026. Applicants must apply online only.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the recruitment of the position of their choice in the official notification as per advertisement no. 177/2026.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve shortlisting and interview performance, and the final merit list will be prepared solely based on interview scores, in accordance with UGC and NCERT norms.

How to apply for this recruitment?

Candidates can apply for this recruitment drive by following the required steps:

Step 1: Go to the official NCERT website at ncert.nic.in.

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the relevant tab under the Announcement, Vacancy, or Academic sections.

Step 3: Register on the portal using the required relevant details.

Step 4: Complete the online application form carefully.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, including a photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Submit the application form and save a copy for future references.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Applicants from the SC, ST, PwD, and women categories are exempted from paying the fee. The fee must be paid through online mode only.