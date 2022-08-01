NCERT recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for JPF, laboratory assistant posts, Salary up to Rs 26,000 per month

The Department of Education in Languages (DEL), NCERT has released an advertisement for recruitment of Junior Project Fellows (JPFs) on temporary basis and the Department of Education in Science and Mathematics, NCERT has invited applications for laboratory assistants post on contractual basis for a period of one year. The tenure of the engagement of the JPFs will be till March 31, 2023.

As per the advertisement, interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on August 8, 2022.

NCERT recruitment 2022 Important Dates

walk-in-interview date for Junior Project Fellows: August 8, 2022.

Skill test for laboratory assistants: August 4 and 5, 2022 from 11 am.

NCERT recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Project Fellows

laboratory assistants

Laboratory Assistant, Biology Laboratory Assistant Mathematics Laboratory Assistant Physics Laboratory Assistant Chemistry

NCERT recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Junior Project Fellows: Below 40 years as per UGC guidelines (5 years relaxation in the case of SC/ST and female candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates)

laboratory assistants: Below 27 Year.

Value of fellowship

Junior Project Fellows

Rs 25,000 per month (consolidated and fixed for NET qualified)

Rs 23,000 per month (consolidated and fixed for non-NET)

Laboratory assistants

Consolidated remuneration of Rs 26,000 per month.

Educational qualification:

Junior Project Fellows: Master’s degree in Hindi/Mass communication/Urdu with at least 55% of mark or equivalent.

laboratory assistants: B.Sc in related subjects.

How to apply for NCERT recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates may appear in the Walk-in-Skill Test on the above-mentioned dates and time. Please carry your CV, original certificates and a set of self-attested copies of all testimonials. The address for the walk-in-interview has been given in the official notification.

Click Here for Official Notification of Junior Project Fellows

Click Here for Official Notification of Laboratory assistants

Also Read: India Post recruitment 2022: Fresh notification for recruitment of new job issued, salary to be as per 7th pay commission