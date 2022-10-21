NCERT Recruitment 2022: Online application for 292 posts ending soon, apply now

The deadline for the online application of 292 posts by the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) is ending soon.

The candidates who are interested to apply for the vacant posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and others must apply online on or before October 28.

NCERT Recruitment 2022 vacancy details

Professor:

A Ph.D. degree in the relevant discipline is required for the post. A total of 39 posts are vacant under the notification.

Associate Professor:

A PG, Ph.D. degree in the relevant discipline is required for the post. A total of 97 posts are vacnt under the notification. Candidates are expected to have a PG degree with at least 55% marks.

Assistant Professor:

A PG, Ph.D. degree in the relevant discipline is required for the post. A total of 153 posts are vacant under the notification. Candidates are expected to have a PG degree with at least 55% marks. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission.

Librarian:

Candidates applying for the post must have PG, Ph.D. degree in library science. Only 1 vacancy is avalaible for the post.

Assistant Librarian:

Candidates applying for the post must have PG, Ph.D. degree with NET in library science. Only 1 vacancy is available for the post.

NCERT vacancy application fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 1000

SC/ST/PWD/ Female: Nil

Pay Scales of NCERT Recruitment 2022:

Professor/Librarian:

Academic level 14 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-10,000).

Associate Professor:

Academic level 13A with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,31,400/- (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-9,000).

Assistant Professor/Assistant Librarian:

Academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700/-(Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.15,600-39,100 with AGP-6,000).

Click here to visit the official website of NCERT.

Click here to read the NCERT recruitment notification 2022.

Click here to apply online for NCERT jobs.