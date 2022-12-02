National School of Drama recruitment 2022: Vacancy for several posts on regular basis, Check eligibility

National school of drama (NSD) recruitment 2022: National School of Drama has released a notification for several vacant posts to be filled on a regular basis. Interested candidates can apply online from the official website of NSD. The last date for the submission of online applications is December 15, 2022. For eligibility and other details, check below:

NSD recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:

Assistant Registrar – 01

Stage Manager – 01

Sound Technician – 01

Light Technician – 01

Flute/ Shenai player – 01

Jr. Hindi Translator – 01

Jr. Steno (Hindi) – 01

Jr. Steno (English) – 01

Reception In-charge – 01

Driver Grade I – 01

Care Taker cum cook – 01

NSD recruitment 2022 Pay scale:

Assistant Registrar – Level – 7 (Rs. 44900 – 142400)

Stage Manager – Level – 7 (Rs. 44900 – 142400)

Sound Technician – Level – 7 (Rs. 44900 – 142400)

Light Technician – Level – 6 (Rs. 35400- 112400)

Flute/ Shenai player – Level – 6 (Rs. 35400- 112400)

Jr. Hindi Translator – Level – 6 (Rs. 35400- 112400)

Jr. Steno (Hindi) – Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)

Jr. Steno (English) – Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)

Reception In-charge – Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)

Driver Grade I – Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)

Care Taker cum cook – Level – 2 (Rs. 19900-63200)

NSD recruitment 2022 Eligibility:

Assistant Registrar:

The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

At least 5-year experience in a supervisory position.

Knowledge of Computer application.

Stage Manager:

The candidate should be a graduate from NSD with at least 3 years of experience in Stage management.

OR should hold a Diploma/ Degree in dramatics from a recognized body.

Sound Technician:

The candidate should have a degree / Diploma in Sound Technology from a recognized institute.

5 years of experience in live sound production.

OR Graduate of NSD with Degree / Diploma Course in Sound Technology

Lighting Technician:

The candidate should hold Diploma / degree certificate in electrical trade from a recognized

institution.

institution. Minimum 5 year experience in handling electrical equipment.

For eligibility of other posts, check the official notification.

NSD recruitment 2022 Age limit:

Assistant Registrar – 35 years and below

Stage Manager – 35 years and below

Sound Technician – 35 years and below

Light Technician – 35 years and below

Flute/ Shenai player – 45 years and below

Jr. Hindi Translator – 30 years and below

Jr. Steno (Hindi) – 30 years and below

Jr. Steno (English) – 30 years and below

Reception In-charge – 28 years and below

Driver Grade I – 30 years and below

Care Taker cum cook – 28 years and below

Important links: