National School of Drama recruitment 2022: Vacancy for several posts on regular basis, Check eligibility
NSD recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online on or before December 15.
National school of drama (NSD) recruitment 2022: National School of Drama has released a notification for several vacant posts to be filled on a regular basis. Interested candidates can apply online from the official website of NSD. The last date for the submission of online applications is December 15, 2022. For eligibility and other details, check below:
NSD recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:
- Assistant Registrar – 01
- Stage Manager – 01
- Sound Technician – 01
- Light Technician – 01
- Flute/ Shenai player – 01
- Jr. Hindi Translator – 01
- Jr. Steno (Hindi) – 01
- Jr. Steno (English) – 01
- Reception In-charge – 01
- Driver Grade I – 01
- Care Taker cum cook – 01
NSD recruitment 2022 Pay scale:
- Assistant Registrar – Level – 7 (Rs. 44900 – 142400)
- Stage Manager – Level – 7 (Rs. 44900 – 142400)
- Sound Technician – Level – 7 (Rs. 44900 – 142400)
- Light Technician – Level – 6 (Rs. 35400- 112400)
- Flute/ Shenai player – Level – 6 (Rs. 35400- 112400)
- Jr. Hindi Translator – Level – 6 (Rs. 35400- 112400)
- Jr. Steno (Hindi) – Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)
- Jr. Steno (English) – Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)
- Reception In-charge – Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)
- Driver Grade I – Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)
- Care Taker cum cook – Level – 2 (Rs. 19900-63200)
NSD recruitment 2022 Eligibility:
Assistant Registrar:
- The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.
- At least 5-year experience in a supervisory position.
- Knowledge of Computer application.
Stage Manager:
- The candidate should be a graduate from NSD with at least 3 years of experience in Stage management.
- OR should hold a Diploma/ Degree in dramatics from a recognized body.
Sound Technician:
- The candidate should have a degree / Diploma in Sound Technology from a recognized institute.
- 5 years of experience in live sound production.
- OR Graduate of NSD with Degree / Diploma Course in Sound Technology
Lighting Technician:
- The candidate should hold Diploma / degree certificate in electrical trade from a recognized
institution.
- Minimum 5 year experience in handling electrical equipment.
For eligibility of other posts, check the official notification.
NSD recruitment 2022 Age limit:
- Assistant Registrar – 35 years and below
- Stage Manager – 35 years and below
- Sound Technician – 35 years and below
- Light Technician – 35 years and below
- Flute/ Shenai player – 45 years and below
- Jr. Hindi Translator – 30 years and below
- Jr. Steno (Hindi) – 30 years and below
- Jr. Steno (English) – 30 years and below
- Reception In-charge – 28 years and below
- Driver Grade I – 30 years and below
- Care Taker cum cook – 28 years and below
Important links:
- To view the notification, Click here.
- To view the notification for vacant posts, Click here.
- to visit the official NSD website, Click here.